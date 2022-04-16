WATCH – Reigning Knockout of the Year winner Pierce O’Leary does it again

Reigning Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner, Pierce O’Leary could well be on course to retain his crown.

The Dublin light welter put himself in contention for the 2022 KO gong with another brilliant finish on Friday night.

O’Leary was in action in London where he scored a sensational first-round knockout win over Nathan Augustin.

The 22-year-old Sherriff Street starlet scythed the Frenchman down in double-quick time on the latest YouTube-streamed MTK Global card at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The first-round stoppage wasn’t as bombastic as his vicious Jan Marsalek knockout but was impressive in its own, even equally so.

Friday’s finish had a bit more guile to it, was eerily nonchalant and had a cold calculated feel.

Take a look for yourself below:

⚡ Blink and you'll miss it. A sensational knockout from @pierce_oleary10.



FREE LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/EfQPD4r0iP#MTKFightNight #Boxing pic.twitter.com/v1anHYJQQa — MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) April 15, 2022