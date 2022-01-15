WATCH LIVE – Today’s National U/18 and U/22 National Championship fights

Day 2 of the National U18 and U22 Championships play out in the National Stadium today.

The action begins at 11am and all 30 scheduled fights will be broadcast via the IABA’s Youtube channel.

The line up and the action can both be seen below:

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18s & UNDER 22s CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM SATURDAY 15th JANUARY @ 11.00AM

PRELIMS and QUARTER FINALS

Red Corner Blue Corner

57kg Leon Mc Mahon (Glengormley) V Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy)

57kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy) V Patrick Mooney (Charleville)

60kg Brian Gilroy (Fr Flanagans) V Lee Hanna (Townland)

60kg Blaine Fitzgerald (Corinthians) V Jason Clooney (Palmerstown)

60kg Michael McInerney (Cloghan) V Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar)

60kg Michael Faulkner (Fr Horgans) W/O

60kg Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Drew Fitzpatrick (Gleann)

63.5kg Cole Byrne (Rathnew) V Conor Reynolds (Corinthians)

63.5kg James O’Loughlin (Olympic Galway) V Tommy O’Donnell (Docklands)

63.5kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge) V Ronan Love (The Loup)

63.5kg Tadgh Duffin (Clonard L) V Danny Lucey (Rylane)

63.5kg Cameron Crichton (Rochfordbridge) V John Paul McDonagh (St Pauls W)

63.5kg Tommy Murphy (St Ibars/Josephs) V Winner

63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) V Winner

63.5kg Winner V Winner

67kg Caolam Smith (Mourne All Blacks) V Terry Hanna (Townland)

67kg Christopher Joyce (Cabra) W/O

67kg Adam Conlon Sweeney (Gateway) V David Blaney (Navan)

67kg Ciaran Bergin (Castlerea) V Christopher Doyle (Templemore)

67kg Wayne Joyce (Dunboyne) V Dylan Little (Holy Family Drogheda)

67kg Billy Moran (St Pauls Waterford) V Charles Mc Donagh (Cookstown)

67kg Logan Whelan (Sacre Coeur) V Criostoir Browne (Oliver Plunkett)

67kg Jim Donovan (Our Lady of Lourdes) V Winner

71kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) W/O

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) V John Ross O’Reilly (Corpus Christi)

75kg Ethan Taylor (Loughglynn) V Martin Keenan (Leeside Lough)

75kg Reuben Bell (Carrickfergus) V Feidham Behan (St Michaels Athy)

75kg Troy Norman (Cherry Orchard) V William Browne (Celtic Eagles)

75kg Conor Dargan (Whitechurch) V Sean Cope (Mourne All Blacks)

UNDER 22’S

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Nicole Buckley (St Carthages)

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) V Nicole O’Sullivan (Corinthians)