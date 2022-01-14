Amateur News 

WATCH LIVE – National U22 & U18 Championships Day One

irishboxing

Boxing returns to the National Stadium tonight.

The National under-22 and under-18 Championships will be competed for over the next month.

Proceedings glove off tonight a number of Under-18 prelims in the very popular 63.5kg weight class.

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18s CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 14th JANUARY @ 6.00PM

PRELIMS

Red Corner Blue Corner

63.5kg Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) V Jake Daly (Castlebar)

63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) W/O

63.5kg Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)

63.5kg Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) W/O

63.5kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) V William Faulkner (St Munchins)

67kg Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) V Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa)

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Rebel with a cause – DDP Sports believe they have discovered Cork’s newest star

Jonny Stapleton

Mick Conlan reveals the 17 year old Irish boxer he is tipping for stardom

Joe O'Neill

How they match in up the deciders – exciting National Elite Championships finals night awaits

irishboxing