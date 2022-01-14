WATCH LIVE – National U22 & U18 Championships Day One

Boxing returns to the National Stadium tonight.

The National under-22 and under-18 Championships will be competed for over the next month.

Proceedings glove off tonight a number of Under-18 prelims in the very popular 63.5kg weight class.

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18s CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 14th JANUARY @ 6.00PM

PRELIMS

Red Corner Blue Corner

63.5kg Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) V Jake Daly (Castlebar)

63.5kg Donnachadh Rooney (Clann Naofa) W/O

63.5kg Kuba Pielesz (Midleton) V Cian Cramer (Cabra)

63.5kg Patrick McTigue (Knockmore) W/O

63.5kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) V William Faulkner (St Munchins)

67kg Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) V Tiernan Cassidy (Clann Naofa)