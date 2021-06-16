WATCH – Jono Carroll and Andy Vences heated exchange

They were denied the chance to throw real digs at each other in Miami this Saturday but there were verbal blows aplenty as Jono Carroll and Andy Vences bumped into each other yesterday.

Both fighters made their way to the fight hotel before news the Triller fight card they were scheduled to fight on was cancelled – and both ventured to an area put aside for a proposes press conference.

It was clear ‘King Kong’ in particular was still in fight mode and the Dubliner wasn’t going to let the a chance to show the American he was fired up and extremely confident pass by.

The 29-year-old southpaw began by telling the 30-year-old former Top Rank fighter he ‘was lucky’ the fight was postponed and it kicked off from there.

It never got too heated or physical but there was enough anomossity on display to increase hype around the delayed clash. .

The super featherweights were to meet for a WBC ranking title on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

However, the fight and indeed the card have been postponed.

Undisputed lightweight champion and bill topper Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID this morning meaning his defence against George Kambosos Jr has been pushed back, as has the entire card.

Triller founder Ryan Kavanagh revealed the card has now been pushed back to August 14th.