Brotherly Glove has Kane Tucker ready to get Gold

Kane Tucker goes into the European Under-22 Championships sporting a pair of gold-tinted glasses having had perhaps the ‘best’ lockdown of any young Irish fighter

The exciting light heavyweight prospect can only see gold in his future and his preparations have given him a gold standard frame of mind.

The Holy Family fighter has won bronze and silver in the European Schoolboy Championships and the Commonwealth Youths respectively and is determined to add gold to his collection of underage medals in Italy over the coming week.



Indeed, he is confident a top podium place awaits.

“I’m very confident of going into this competition, you only program yourself to have one outcome, a Gold medal,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Like most young fighters across the country, Tucker has found not competing very frustrating. However, unlike the majority of boxers around the globe, the Ulster youngster had a fellow emerging talent of note within his bubble, meaning he had access to sparring.

The 21-year-old was able to spar fellow Ulster Champion and younger brother Jake Tucker during lockdown.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone in the sport, I’ve been lucky to have my brother Jake to spar and train with during that period, ensuring we adhere to local COVID-19 restrictions at all times,” he adds.

📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



Here are the 🔟 athletes who will be representing #TeamIreland at the @EUBCBOXING U22 Championships in 🇮🇹 from June 17-24!



GO TEAM IRELAND! 🥊🇮🇪#IABA #TeamIreland #U22Euros pic.twitter.com/k8bj0h9qeh — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 14, 2021

With competitive action in his sights for the first time since February 2020, Tucker is bursting with excitement and also full of pride to be wearing the Irish singlet on international duty.

“I really just can’t wait to get in the ring, it’s been a long 16 months from my last fight back in the Ulster Elite final in February 2020. I’m very happy to be selected as the Irish 81kg representative, it’s always and honour and a privilege to box for your country.”



