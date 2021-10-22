‘WAR’ – O’Neill and Latimer to Fight on Conlan Boxing card

The Ulster Hall will prove the final destination for the collision course Owen O’Neill and Jordan Latimer are on.

Latimer called out O’Neill on Irish-boxing.com earlier this month, and the Belfast light middle responded positively soon after.

Rumour then suggested positive talks had taken place since and it appears what looks a potentially exciting fight has been made.

‘Tripple O’ today confirmed he will appear on the Conlan Boxing card early next month and will fight the Manchester based fighter with Sligo links.

Speaking online he said:

“I am absolutely buzzing to announce I will be fighting in the famous Ulster Hall with my two teammates Lewis Crocker and Padraig McCrory in just two weeks’ time on the 5th of November. This will be a serious night of boxing, big-time boxing is back in Belfast and I’m privileged to be part of it.

“I can’t thank Conlan Boxing enough for the opportunity to fight on such a big stage. I want to thank Boxing Ireland for getting things across the line and getting the opponent sorted on short notice.

“I will be fighting the boy that called me out just last week. This is what it’s all about!! My first big fight on such a big show it’s going to be a war. I will put on a serious performance and make sure I come out with the win.”

With ESPN+ broadcast the fight across America and talk of TV interest closer to home O’Neill should get the chance to show a wider fan base what he’s all about – and with both fighters promising to go to war it could be a fight that captures the attention.