Walsh’s World Championships Medal Wait Continues

Michaela Walsh’s wait for a World Championships medal continues after she suffered quarter-final defeat in Istanbul today.

The much-decorated world level featherweight came within touching distance of a first world medal after an impressive week in Turkey.

However, she couldn’t navigate the final hurdle and suffered defeat in the medal fight.

The Olympian lost out via a unanimous decision to Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova in bout 5 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

Walsh was one of four Irish fighters in action today Carly McNaul suffered defeat early in the day and Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke fight for medals later this afternoon.

The first round was a tentative affair with neither finding their rhythm. Walsh, who did visit the canvas via a slip, seemed to have issue with a deceptively long Ibragimova southpaw reach and didn’t get as many punches off. However, she did look the more naturally fluid of the two and had her moments.

Walsh held her feet more in the second stanza and was able to counter but from closer range in another scrappy enough round.

The Olympian also fought fire with fire and threw down with the Kazakh when she attempted to let her hands go.

It was another tough session to score with both fighters being warned and ending up on the floor after a period of wrestling.

The third was a more technical affair and it suited Walsh. The older sister of Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh was able to show the skills that made her a world-level talent.

However, it wasn’t enough and Walsh will have to wait to add a world medal to her glittering collection.