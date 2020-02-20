‘Very credible..probably a better opponent than Vargas’- Niall Kennedy discusses March opponent

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] won’t be eased back to winning ways.

Ireland’s #1 heavyweight returns to the ring topping a bill in Boston on March 14 and will be hoping to put some distance between himself and his sole career defeat.

Last time out the Gorey big man was stopped by Devin Vargas, a former Olympian who shared the pro ring with the likes of former world champion Andy Ruiz as recent as last March as well Dominic Breazeale and Kevin Johnson mark 1.

The American provided the Wexford fighter with a chance to register a statement and progress toward bigger fights in the lucrative division.

However, back injury hampered his performance and ultimately he suffered a first career defeat.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ returns next month, but it doesn’t seem like he will be given easy passage back to winning ways.

According to the Pascal Collins trained fighter he faces another test and a fighter that may be deemed an upgrade on Vargas.

“The plan is to get backing winning starting with the 14th of March in Boston. I want to get momentum going again,” he told Newstalk’s Off The Ball.

” The fight with Vargas went the way it went and obviously it would be great to get him again and correct the wrong, but that doesn’t always happen. I have put that to the back of my head.

“March 14th is the focus now. We have an opponent, certain things haven’t been tied down so I can’t mention him, but he is a very decent opponent. He is very credible and on paper he is probably a better opponent than Vargas.”

Kennedy was reluctant to mention it in fear of it being deemed an excuse searching exercise, but he suffered a recurrence of back injury seconds before the Vargas bout gloved off.

The back injury seems to be behind him now and he claims camp for next month is running smoothly.

“Camp has gone well. I was just sparring Tommy McCarthy and he gave me great work. Sparring has been going very well. I have been over with John Phillips as well in SGB aswell, but fights are not won in training it’s about performing on the 14th. “

Whilst he took time to talk about his own career, Kennedy was primarily in Newstalk to raise suicide awareness and a Fight Against Suicide day that will play out in Gorey BC this Saturday.