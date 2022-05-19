UPDATED – Ireland’s World Championships Medal Record

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke made history on Thursday.

The Dundalk and Castlerea fighters became the first duo to fight for, and indeed, win World Championship gold for Team Ireland on the same day.

Dundalk light welterweight Broadhurst decisively defeated Algerian Imane Khelif before Roscommon bolter O’Rourke edged past Mozambican Alcinda Panguana to claim top prize at light-middleweight.

The wins see the duo join a small list of World Championship gold medal winners and a slightly longer list of Worlds medal winners.

The medals are Ireland’s 22nd and 23rd at the level and O’Rourke and Broadhurst become Ireland’s 13th and 14th World Championship medal winners. They become Team Ireland’s fourth and fifth gold medal winners and only the third and fourth female medal winners.

Tommy Corr was the first in 1982 and Kellie Harrington the last in 2019 before this week.

Below is a list of all our World Elite Championship medal winners.

Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Men’s Championships

1982 Munich

71kg Tommy Corr (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 15th

1989 Moscow

63.5kg Michael Carruth (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 10th

1993 Tampere

51kg Damaen Kelly (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 15th

1997 Budapest

81kg Stephen Kirk (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2001 Belfast

67kg James Moore (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 12th

2009 Milan

54kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2011 Baku

56kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 14th

2013 Almaty

75kg Jason Quigley (Silver)

81kg Joe Ward (Bronze)

Medals table:Joint 6th

2015 Doha

56kg Michael Conlan (Gold)

81kg Joe Ward (Silver)

75kg Michael O’Reilly (Bronze)

Medals table: 4th

2017 Hamburg

81kg Joe Ward (Silver)

Medals table: 9th

Total: Gold 1, Silver 3, Bronze 9

Ireland’s Medals Winners at World Women’s Championshiops

New Delhi 2006

60kg Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table: Joint 6th

Ningbo 2008

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table:Joint 7th

Barbados 2010

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals table:Joint 6th

Qinhuangdao 2012

60kg; Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals Table:Joint 5th

Jeju 2014

60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)

Medals table: Joint 5th

Astana 2016

64kg Kellie Harrington (Silver)

60kg Katie Taylor (Bronze)

Medals table: Joint 7th

New Delhi 2018

Kellie Harrington (Gold)

Istanbul 2022

Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)