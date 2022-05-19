UPDATED – Ireland’s World Championships Medal Record
Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke made history on Thursday.
The Dundalk and Castlerea fighters became the first duo to fight for, and indeed, win World Championship gold for Team Ireland on the same day.
Dundalk light welterweight Broadhurst decisively defeated Algerian Imane Khelif before Roscommon bolter O’Rourke edged past Mozambican Alcinda Panguana to claim top prize at light-middleweight.
The wins see the duo join a small list of World Championship gold medal winners and a slightly longer list of Worlds medal winners.
The medals are Ireland’s 22nd and 23rd at the level and O’Rourke and Broadhurst become Ireland’s 13th and 14th World Championship medal winners. They become Team Ireland’s fourth and fifth gold medal winners and only the third and fourth female medal winners.
Tommy Corr was the first in 1982 and Kellie Harrington the last in 2019 before this week.
Below is a list of all our World Elite Championship medal winners.
Ireland’s Medal Winners at World Men’s Championships
1982 Munich
71kg Tommy Corr (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th
1989 Moscow
63.5kg Michael Carruth (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 10th
1993 Tampere
51kg Damaen Kelly (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 15th
1997 Budapest
81kg Stephen Kirk (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2001 Belfast
67kg James Moore (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 12th
2009 Milan
54kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2011 Baku
56kg John Joe Nevin (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 14th
2013 Almaty
75kg Jason Quigley (Silver)
81kg Joe Ward (Bronze)
Medals table:Joint 6th
2015 Doha
56kg Michael Conlan (Gold)
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
75kg Michael O’Reilly (Bronze)
Medals table: 4th
2017 Hamburg
81kg Joe Ward (Silver)
Medals table: 9th
Total: Gold 1, Silver 3, Bronze 9
Ireland’s Medals Winners at World Women’s Championshiops
New Delhi 2006
60kg Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table: Joint 6th
Ningbo 2008
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 7th
Barbados 2010
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table:Joint 6th
Qinhuangdao 2012
60kg; Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals Table:Joint 5th
Jeju 2014
60kg: Katie Taylor (Gold)
Medals table: Joint 5th
Astana 2016
64kg Kellie Harrington (Silver)
60kg Katie Taylor (Bronze)
Medals table: Joint 7th
New Delhi 2018
Kellie Harrington (Gold)
Istanbul 2022
Amy Broadhurst (Gold)
Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)