Up the Dubs – Thomas Carty backs Dublin fans show why they’re #1

Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] is confident his fans will show Eddie Hearn how Dublin can party in Nottingham this weekend.

The Capital’s heavyweight fights for only the third time as a pro when he populates the undercard of Michael Conlan’s WBA ‘regular’ world title showdown with Leigh Wood on Saturday night.

The fight on the Matchroom promoted, Dazn broadcast card is a massive chance for the big man, who is managed by soon-to-be Tyson Fury opponent Dillian Whyte, to show his wares to the wider boxing public and spread the Carty gospel early in his career.

However, he believes it’s also an opportunity to show off his fan base and for Dublin fight fans to show what kind of atmosphere Matchroom, Dazn and Hearn would get if they ever did decide to come to Ireland.

With Michael Conlan on top of the bill that also includes Caoimhin Agyarko, there will be plenty of Belfast fight fans packed into the Motor Point Arena but Coolock native Carty wants to give the Dubliners in attendance something to shout about.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter plans on going to town for those from in and around Town.

“I’m looking forward to it. It might be a bit of competition, they say Belfast fans are the best in the world but towny Dublin fans are number one!. I’m looking forward to seeing what the headcases that I bring are like on the night,” he said.

The 26-year-old takes on Poland’s Michal Boloz [2(2)-3(00-1] on the bill but this fight is more about the platform than the opponent.

The popular Dublin big man has one foot in the door at Matchroom via his manager Whyte and bring his trailing leg and the rest of his body into the room with a good performance not just in the fight but around fight week.

If Carty manages to impress Eddie Hearn and co he could secure the backing of the Matchroom promotional juggernaut and inject serious momentum into his young career.

The southpaw is fully aware of that but for now, just wants to enjoy the moment and the process of fighting on a massive heavily Irish influenced fight night.

“This is madness,” he beams.

“My Da said to me already after the last fight on a Matchroom card – ‘if you retired tomorrow I’d be happy with that because of the memories we have,’ and that’s just from that one fight. I’m living the dream.”