Under-18 Champ Jim Donovan to Train with Andy Lee Ahead of Euros

Jim Donovan will work closely with a coach respected the world over as he prepares for the European Under-18 Championships, which are set for Bulgaria and April.

The Limerick teen all but secured his place on the Irish team for the spring tournament by winning the Irish 67kg Irish title at the National Stadium last Friday night.

The OLOL man has made a European medal his target and is back training with a podium finish in mind.

However, unlike the majority of amateurs his age, Donovan will get to work alongside Andy Lee over the coming week.

The former middleweight champion of the world coaches Donovan’s cousin, Paddy Donovan, and is preparing the Top Rank fighter for his February 26 fight.

The Irish under-18 champion, whom Kronk graduate Lee is a fan of, will be present and will get the chance to learn from the up-and-coming coach.

Indeed, they got some work in before the exciting prospect’s final last weekend and will work again at some capacity over the coming weeks.

“I was training with Andy, doing a bit of pad work getting ready for this final,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Andy had been away with Tyson Fury over the Christmas and he only came back coming into the later stages of the tournament – but it was good to get some training with him coming into the final,” he adds before revealing he should get more time with one of the best boxing brains in the business.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable to know that Andy wants me by his side training with him alongside Paddy I’ll be training with Paddy during his 5-week training camp. Just because I won the final here doesn’t mean I won’t be back training on Monday morning with Andy and Paddy.”

Donovan, who is also trained by his Uncle ‘Gugu’ Donovan, is back training with the European’s in mind. Most likely the European Schoolboy medal winner will represent Ireland in the European Under-18s – and he is hopeful of securing another continental medal.

“Next will be the European title, then whatever comes after that.”