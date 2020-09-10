Undefeated English fighter next for KO artist Date

Rohan Date [12(9)-0-1] will take a step up when he returns to the ring in Dubai next month.

The Waterford welterweight will take on undefeated English operator Macaulay McGowan [15(3)-0-1] at The Rotunda At Caesars Bluewaters.

The 27-year-old Dubai based Irish puncher has been stepping up incrementally over the years, but will take a sizable move up the ladder in his fourth successive Dubai hosted fight.

Date is now set for the toughest fight of his career so far as he turns his attention to McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs), who after two years out returned in 2019 with victories over Paul Allison and Kristaps Zulgis.

Both Date and McGowan head into the bout with undefeated records and are taking the risk in a bid to move their careers to the next level.

It’s a good chance for Date, who was eyeing up a Waterford homecoming this summer, only to have his plans ruined by the pandemic, to impress and progress, particularly as the fight will be broadcast on ESPN+ stateside.

It’s part of a an event next month, that sees Viktor Kotochigov defend his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes.

Elsewhere on the card, amateur sensation Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-awaited professional debut, rising star Cesar Mateo Tapia returns, Liverpool talent Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and Faizan Anwar goes in search for another stoppage win when he faces the experienced JR Mendoza.