Ulster Senior and Novice Championships Final Result

The Ulster Senior and Novice Championships Final concluded on Friday night.

The Curtain came down on what was an exciting week of action at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Belfast.

No fewer than 13 fighters celebrated success and were crowned champions on Friday night, following the 13 final winners from Thursday.

Lex Weston of Ardoyne HC Boxing Club earns special mention as he was presented with the John Creaney Belt for Boxer of the Championships.

The results are as follows: