Amateur News 

Ulster Senior and Novice Championships Final Result

Jonny Stapleton

The Ulster Senior and Novice Championships Final concluded on Friday night.

The Curtain came down on what was an exciting week of action at the Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Belfast.

No fewer than 13 fighters celebrated success and were crowned champions on Friday night, following the 13 final winners from Thursday.

Lex Weston of Ardoyne HC Boxing Club earns special mention as he was presented with the John Creaney Belt for Boxer of the Championships.

The results are as follows:

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Moira McElligott: “I’m looking forward to the experience, but more so the chance to prove I can box”

Joe O'Neill

‘Don’t blink’ – Stevie McKenna eager to line up another KO vicitm

Jonny Stapleton

‘Everyone should honour their word’ – Team McCaskill annoyed by Katie Taylor vs Cyborg talk

Jonny Stapleton