Tyrone McKenna set for ‘Big Stepping Stone’ Fight on Return of the Mick Card

Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-0] will look to take a serious step toward a world title fight in Belfast on August 6.

‘The Mighty Celt’ will trade leather on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card in what will be his first fight since he lost to Regis Prograis in a world title eliminator in Dubai five months ago.

The fight has yet to be officially announced and an opponent yet to be confirmed, but ‘The Mighty Celt’revealed when speaking to David Kelly of the Belfast Telegraph, that he will appear on the SSE card- and Irish-boxing.com understands he will provide chief support.

The ever-entertaining southpaw confirmed he will compete in a “a big stepping stone” fight that will move him back toward a world title shot.

“I’m going back into a fight that will be a real test and that’s what I always need.

“I like to do things the old school way — you lose a big fight and then go straight back into another hard one. If I was to drop a level in opponent, it would only lead to me dropping my level,” he told the Belfast Telegraph before revealing he share a revised hit list post August 6.

“I’m as hungry as ever. I know where I belong and how good I am and after August 6 I’ll be calling out some big names in the light-welterweight division and we’ll see who bites. I’m looking for another huge fight before the end of the year.”

Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker, Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy will all fight on a Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga undercard that also plays host all Irish fights between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy and Ruadhan Farrell.