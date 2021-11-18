Thomas O’Toole plans to shine sublime in surreal spotlight

Thomas O’Toole [1(1)-0] wants to go from experiencing the surreal to producing the sublime in New Hampshire this week.

‘The Kid’ has secured a slot on the undercard of Jason Quigley and Demetrius Andrade’s WBO world title fight and trades leather for just the second time in his career at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.

It’s a massive chance for the Cannaught favourite to impress and put himself in the thoughts of promotional powerhouse Matchroom. – and it’s an opportunity the Fight Locker light-heavy is adamant he will take.

An extremely excited Celtic Eagles graduate is planning to make the most of his time in the extra spotlight and advertise his ability on a big show with main event Irish interest.

“I’m very excited,” O’Toole beamed when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I just finished the press conference and where I was on stage with Eddie Hearn. Eddie Hearn was asking me questions, that’s just surreal.

“This opportunity is huge. This is the biggest platform in the world and now it’s my time to demonstrate what I can do,” he adds before revealing he has put pressure on himself to perform.

“There is definitely pressure but only the pressure I put on myself. Just to be on this stage is huge especially when you think of where I’ve come from. I’m excited.”

O’Toole fights Mark Malone [1-0] a fighter with an identical record to his. The American is also the bigger man and debuted a cruiserweight, as a result, the Connemara prospect believes he will have to use his skill set to secure victory in his second pro fight.

“My opponent is bigger than me so I’m expecting him to be a lot stronger, I will have to use my boxing IQ for sure. I predict an O’Toole victory 100%.”

O’Toole’s manager Ryan Roach wants the prospect to impress to the point Eddie Hearn signs him to Matchroom.

“I’m excited for Thomas fighting on this stage,” Fight Locker’s Roach said.

“Matchroom and DAZN is the biggest platform in boxing right now. I’m hoping they like what they see, and we can get a deal done. Thomas is a very special fighter and this is the opportunity he’s been waiting for his entire life. He’s ready for it!”

