Headline News News Pro News 

In Pictures – Jason Quigley Demetrius Andrade Final Press Conference

Jonny Stapleton

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] came face to face with Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] ahead of their world title fight in New York today [Wednesday].

On Friday November 19 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, Quigley challenges American ‘Boo Boo’ for the WBO middleweight title.

The Donegal middleweight made an appearance at the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast fight on Wednesday. Below are some pictures from the press conference courtesy of Matchroom and Ed Mulholland.

November. 17, 2021; Manchester, NH; Jason Quigley speaks at the final press conference for the upcoming Matchroom Boxing fight card on November 19, 2021 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

No red carpet laid out for ‘Irish Mayweather’ – Bradley has to do it the hard way

Jonny Stapleton

VIDEO: George Groves Irish trainer on The Saint’s first fight since Froch KO

irishboxing

COYLE AND RYDER HEADING TO DUBLIN

irishboxing