In Pictures – Jason Quigley Demetrius Andrade Final Press Conference

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] came face to face with Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] ahead of their world title fight in New York today [Wednesday].

On Friday November 19 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, Quigley challenges American ‘Boo Boo’ for the WBO middleweight title.

The Donegal middleweight made an appearance at the final press conference ahead of the Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast fight on Wednesday. Below are some pictures from the press conference courtesy of Matchroom and Ed Mulholland.



























November. 17, 2021; Manchester, NH; Jason Quigley speaks at the final press conference for the upcoming Matchroom Boxing fight card on November 19, 2021 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.