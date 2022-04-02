Thomas Carty gets warm Dalymount welcome

Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] stepped down from the terraces he often frequents and onto the Dalymount Park pitch on Friday night.

The Bohemians fan and Dublin heavyweight was a guest of the famous League of Ireland club during their clash with Derry City.

The Dublin 7 fighter was brought onto the pitch at halftime and was introduced to fans during the break.

Carty, who is trained by Pascal Collins, a brother of former Bohs manager Roddy Collins told the crowd how he plans to become the first Irish Champion since Tyson Fury and revealed a desire to fight at the famous ground one day.

First Irish heavyweight champ since Tyson Fury👀☘️ pic.twitter.com/YMbB8JWkzX — Thomas Carty🇮🇪 (@thomas_carty) April 1, 2022

The southpaw, whose last win came on the undercard of Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood’s classic, wants to follow in the footstep of Barry McGuigan and Charlie Nash, who fought at Dalymount Park in October 1981, and of Jack Doyle who boxed in front of 23,000 people at Dalymount during World War II.

Carty’s Celtic Warrior teammate Craig O’Brien is another Bohemians fan and was similarly paraded at the ground after he won the BUI Celtic Title in 2017.

Incidentally, Bohs suffered 2-1 defeat on the night but did score this brilliant team goal to take the lead.

🤩 Here’s the goal from Liam Burt that has us ahead at Dalymount Park pic.twitter.com/FlMO3LxmNC — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) April 1, 2022