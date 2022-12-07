There will be blood – Tyrone McKenna predicts Taylor WAR

TYRONE McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] has predicted a “phone box fight” when he clashes with Liam Taylor [25(12)-2(1)-1] this Saturday night.

The serial entertainer’s latest clash of note comes against the Brit on the undercard Michael Conlan’s return to the SSE Arena – and McKenna predicts it will play out in similar fashion to his last Conlan Boxing Belfast outings.

The war lover believes this weekend’s chief support bout will be an all action affair that will paint the canvas red.

“I think by the second or third round we’re going to see a war, there’s going to be blood all over the ring, it’s going to be an action packed fight. I’ve watched him a few times, he is a good boxer, but he does get dragged into wars, and is very, very similar to me. I can’t see anything but action,” McKenna told the Conlan Boxing YouTube channel ahead of the WBO European welterweight title clash.

While Taylor said that being the away fighter in the SSE Arena won’t affect him, the ‘Mighty Celt’ is looking forward to the support of the home crowd. “It doesn’t really matter how he copes with the pressure, it’s about how elevated I’ll be with 10,000 people there cheering for me, screaming for me. I always thrive off it, always get excited when I’m in front of my home fans, I always feel like it brings out the best in me, it’s not the case that all the fans will be against Liam, they’ll be for me, it drives me on and makes me fight better. “

Appearing in the same Conlan Boxing TV interview both fighters agreed that they are very similar in style, something they suggest will make for a cracking fight. “I don’t look for an easy opponent, I look for an exciting opponent and that’s what Liam is, he comes for a fight, comes for a war. He’s not shy to throw his fists, we’ll meet in the centre and it’ll be a phone box fight,” said McKenna.

Tyrone McKenna and Chris Jenkins currently having a fight of the year contender in Belfast 🔥



🎥 @TRBoxing#Boxing #McKennaJenkins pic.twitter.com/LmElt53icY — IFL TV (@IFLTV) August 6, 2022

Taylor also said he is certain the entertainment content will be sky high. “It can’t not be a good fight.”

McKenna feels that Taylor is an ideal opponent for him, from a fan’s perspective. “Basically why Liam was chosen for the fight, he’s an entertaining fighter, I’ve seen him in a few fights, he’s an all action fighter just like me. He’s fun to watch.”

Despite Pete Taylor’s not being able to walk at the moment, McKenna says he has prepared an excellent game plan, and that it’s likely he will be on hand to give direction during the fight. “On the night we’re hoping he will be in the corner, we do believe he’ll be in the corner in some way.”

The Lancashire fighter said that the opportunity to travel to fight ‘The Mighty Celt’ was one he couldn’t pass up. “I was mandatory for the British title, I was going to wait until March time but when this came up it was bigger than the British title fight, so I’d have been stupid to say no to it.”

McKenna said victory would open new doors for him, potentially leading to very big fights. “It establishes me in the top 15 of the world with a couple of governing bodies. It gives me a bit of weight to call out the big names of the division, people that I would really love to fight. Yeah, it’s a big opportunity for myself, it cements me in the new division. I’m excited about it.”