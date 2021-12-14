The real ‘Real Deal’ – Dylan Moran heralds baby brother’s brilliant Irish title win

Proud big brother Dylan Moran says watching his baby brother win an Irish title on Sunday is his new favourite moment in boxing.

The Deise welterweight has known success around the world as a pro and amateur over the years but admits none of his in ring experiences came close to seeing Mason Moran celebrate national success in Driminagh on Sunday gone.

The youngest Moran’s apprenticeship in the family business has so far run smooth and he graduated to the next level in style over the last couple of weekends, eventually winning the 33kg National Boy 2 Championship’s with victory over Cherry Orchard’s own emerging talent Cody Golding.

His Frank Warren promoted brother were in his corner alongside their father on Sunday and told Irish-boxing.com he was overjoyed to see his brother get reward for his dedication.

“I’ve had my fair share of success in boxing and none of it comes close to seeing him with his medal and cert last weekend knowing I’ve played a hand or part in it,” Moran told Irish-boxing

The Waterford pro says the win was earned in the weeks and months before the tournament gloved off, heralding his brother’s dedication and commitment.

“He was over the moon he’s only a kid but he lives the life better than most pros. I’ve drilled what it takes into him and he listens. It’s him and my dad training together every day while I’m away, just like me and the father used to when I was his age.

Moran took a break from training camp in Manchester to be there for the Dungarvan BC youngster’s decider and it seems that was the latest part of what is an active role in Mason’s development.

Boxing brother’s usually progress each other via sparring, but such is the age difference that the 26-year-old can act as a coach and mentor. As a result, he is able to divert the latest boxing Moran away from the potholes that tripped him up along the way.

“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” he say when asked about leaving camp.

“It’s been years in the making he’s got me and Martin behind him all the way. All the knowledge and know-how I’ve gathered over the years he benefit’s from that and he won’t have to make the mistakes I have.”

Mason Moran was one of the many young talents the fight community was discussing over the last two weeks. His early performances suggest he may have what it takes to adopt his older brothers ‘Real Deal’ moniker.

The pro boxer certainly is confident the kid has what it takes and assured Irish-boxing.com that this won’t be the only time we will be putting Mason Moran’s name in a headline.

“The kid is in a league of his own at the moment,” Moran adds. “The whole amateur scene knows the name Mason Moran because of his performances this year and the excitement is building. I guarantee you’ll be writing about him in years to come,” he adds before revealing it was a proud moment for all the family.

“Honestly, it was a massive moment for the entire family. We live and breathe boxing and to have the baby of the family bringing home a title and producing the goods like that makes it all worthwhile. I’ll be passing the baton onto safe hands.”