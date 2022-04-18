‘The Kind of Fight I Need’ – Title Opponent confirmed for Connor Coyle

Conor Coyle [15(7)-0]has discovered who stands between him and NABA middleweight title success.

The Derry middleweight fights Antonio Todd for the progressive title at the Caribe Royale in Orlando on May 21.

Todd’s record is a deceptive 13-5 with 7 wins by KO. During the last year and a half, he’s amassed an impressive 6-1-1 record and comes into this clash on the back of his biggest win to date, a ten round majority decision over contender Hugo Centeno Jr in January.

It represents the kind of step-up ‘The Kid’ has been calling for and an opponent that should allow the 31-year-old he is next level ready.

“Todd is very tough but this is the kind of fight I need,” said Coyle. “He’s much better than his record suggests and a few of his losses were close fights against top opponents. I’m happy to be back in Florida and know this is going to be a tough camp because I’ve got to be at my best to take home the NABA title on May 21.”

Coyle’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing, sees a win over Todd leading to much larger opportunities.

“Antonio Todd is no pushover and Connor has to be at his best if he wants to win impressively. This fight is on a great platform on Bally Sports Network and for the NABA title. If everything goes as planned, Connor will be rated as one of the top 15 middleweights in the world and the opportunities are limitless.”

Coyle-Todd will air on Bally Sports Network, the Bally App and Display TV.as part of the Bally Sports Entrobox Series at 9 PM ET.