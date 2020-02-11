The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (February Update)

A new year is upon us and it’s time for another update to the Irish Pound-for-Pound list according to BoxRec.com.
Last updated in October, there have been over 100 fights featuring Irish boxers at home and abroad and plenty of changes in the ladder.
Big movers include Dylan Moran, Sean McComb, and John Joe Nevin.
Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of February 11th 2020
March rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry
MEN’S
1 (1) – Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] – Featherweight
2 (3) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight
3 (7) – James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] – Lightweight
4 (2) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight
5 (5) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
6 (8) – Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] – Featherweight
7 (9) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(1)-1] – Middleweight
8 (10) – Tyrone McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
9 (11) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
10 (12) – Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
11 (16) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight
12 (26) – Sean McComb [10(5)-0] – Lightweight
13 (14) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
14 (15) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight
15 (19) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
16 (17) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight
17 (18) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight
18 (23) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-0] – Featherweight
19 (20) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight
20 (25) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
21 (38) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight
22 (50) – Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight
23 (27) – Gary Cully [10(5)-0] – Lightweight
24 (22) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight
25 (24) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight
26 (32) – Lewis Crocker [10(6)-0] – Welterweight
27 (31) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-0-1] – Middleweight
28 (33) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight
29 (34) – Eric Donovan [11(7)-0] – Featherweight
30 (45) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
31 (35) – Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] – Light Middleweight
32 (37) – Rohan Daté [11(8)-0-1] – Welterweight
33 (36) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
34 (39) – Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] – Super Middleweight
35 (41) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
36 (43) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight
37 (44) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight
38 (48) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight
39 (46) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight
40 (40) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight
41 (58) – Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] – Middleweight
42 (47) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight
43 (49) – Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] – Light Welterweight
44 (51) – Steve Collins Jr [15(4)-2(1)-1] – Light Heavyweight
45 (52) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
46 (55) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
47 (57) – Liam Gaynor [4(0)-0] – Featherweight
48 (54) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight
49 (61) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight
50 (67) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight
51 (56) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight
52 (59) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight
53 (60) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
54 (68) – Mick Hennessy Jr [3(0)-0-1] – Middleweight
55 (63) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight
56 (53) – Vladimir Belujsky [9(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
57 (82) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight
58 (NE) – Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
59 (66) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Middleweight
60 (69) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-0] – Welterweight
61 (80) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight
62 (NE) – Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] – Welterweight
63 (91) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
64 (65) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
65 (72) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight
66 (74) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
67 (75) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight
68 (NE) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
69 (76) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
70 (NE) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
71 (77) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
72 (78) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Feathrweight
73 (95) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight
77 (79) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
78 (NE) Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight
79 (84) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
80 (94) – Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] – Lightweight
81 (100) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
82 (87) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
83 (99) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
84 (93) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight
85 (NE) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
86 (92) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
87 (89) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
88 (85) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight
89 (90) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight
90 (NE) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
91 (NE) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
92 (96) – James Power [5(5)-0] – Lightweight*
93 (97) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight
94 (NE) – Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] – Light Heavyweight
95 (NE) – Ryan O’Rourke [1(0)-0] – Welterweight
96 (98) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
97 (NE) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight
98 (101) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
99 (102) – Robbie Burke [2(2)-0] – Super Middleweight*
100 (103) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight
101 (NE) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
102 (NE) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
103 (104) – Casey Blair [5(1)-53(11)] – Light Middleweight
104 (105) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
105 (NE) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight
106 (106) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
107 (NE) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
* = Full record not on BoxRec
WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] – Lightweight
2 (2) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight
3 (3) – Elaine Greenan [3(0)-2(0)] – Super Featherweight
4 (4) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
5 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight
6 (6) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight