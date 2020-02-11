The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (February Update)

A new year is upon us and it’s time for another update to the Irish Pound-for-Pound list according to BoxRec.com.

Last updated in October, there have been over 100 fights featuring Irish boxers at home and abroad and plenty of changes in the ladder.

Big movers include Dylan Moran, Sean McComb, and John Joe Nevin.

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of February 11th 2020

March rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S



1 (1) – Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] – Featherweight

2 (3) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-1(0)] – Super Bantamweight

3 (7) – James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] – Lightweight

4 (2) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight

5 (5) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

6 (8) – Michael Conlan [13(7)-0] – Featherweight

7 (9) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(1)-1] – Middleweight

8 (10) – Tyrone McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

9 (11) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

10 (12) – Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

11 (16) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight

12 (26) – Sean McComb [10(5)-0] – Lightweight

13 (14) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

14 (15) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight

15 (19) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

16 (17) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight

17 (18) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight

18 (23) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-0] – Featherweight

19 (20) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight

20 (25) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

21 (38) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight

22 (50) – Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight

23 (27) – Gary Cully [10(5)-0] – Lightweight

24 (22) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight

25 (24) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight

26 (32) – Lewis Crocker [10(6)-0] – Welterweight

27 (31) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-0-1] – Middleweight

28 (33) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight

29 (34) – Eric Donovan [11(7)-0] – Featherweight

30 (45) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

31 (35) – Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] – Light Middleweight

32 (37) – Rohan Daté [11(8)-0-1] – Welterweight

33 (36) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

34 (39) – Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] – Super Middleweight

35 (41) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

36 (43) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight

37 (44) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight

38 (48) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight

39 (46) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight

40 (40) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight

41 (58) – Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] – Middleweight

42 (47) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight

43 (49) – Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] – Light Welterweight

44 (51) – Steve Collins Jr [15(4)-2(1)-1] – Light Heavyweight

45 (52) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

46 (55) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

47 (57) – Liam Gaynor [4(0)-0] – Featherweight

48 (54) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight

49 (61) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight

50 (67) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight

51 (56) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight

52 (59) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight

53 (60) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

54 (68) – Mick Hennessy Jr [3(0)-0-1] – Middleweight

55 (63) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight

56 (53) – Vladimir Belujsky [9(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

57 (82) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight

58 (NE) – Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

59 (66) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Middleweight

60 (69) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-0] – Welterweight

61 (80) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight

62 (NE) – Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] – Welterweight

63 (91) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

64 (65) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

65 (72) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight

66 (74) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

67 (75) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight

68 (NE) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

69 (76) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

70 (NE) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

71 (77) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

72 (78) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Feathrweight

73 (95) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight

77 (79) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

78 (NE) Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight

79 (84) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

80 (94) – Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] – Lightweight

81 (100) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

82 (87) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

83 (99) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

84 (93) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight

85 (NE) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

86 (92) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

87 (89) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

88 (85) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight

89 (90) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight

90 (NE) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

91 (NE) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

92 (96) – James Power [5(5)-0] – Lightweight*

93 (97) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight

94 (NE) – Matthew Tinker [2(2)-0] – Light Heavyweight

95 (NE) – Ryan O’Rourke [1(0)-0] – Welterweight

96 (98) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

97 (NE) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight

98 (101) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

99 (102) – Robbie Burke [2(2)-0] – Super Middleweight*

100 (103) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight

101 (NE) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

102 (NE) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

103 (104) – Casey Blair [5(1)-53(11)] – Light Middleweight

104 (105) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

105 (NE) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight

106 (106) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

107 (NE) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

* = Full record not on BoxRec

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] – Lightweight

2 (2) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight

3 (3) – Elaine Greenan [3(0)-2(0)] – Super Featherweight

4 (4) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

5 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight

6 (6) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight