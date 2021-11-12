‘The goal never changed’ – Active Mike Perez eyes world title success

Mike Perez [25(16)-3(1)-1] is adamant he can still win a world title – and promises if kept busy he will buckle a prestigious strap around his waist.

The Cork based Cuban has endured somewhat of a stop-start pro career but is looking to put together a run of wins since teaming up with Legacy Sports Management.

The German based promoters have the former heavyweight Prizefighter winner and cruiserweight world title challenger out for the second time in just three months in Germany on Saturday.

The 36-year-old says if that level of activity is maintained he will realise his world title dream.

Perez, ranked #12 by the WBA, remains focused on reaching the very top.

“The goal has never changed, It will always be the same. Keep working and stay busy. I know If they can keep me busy I will become a world champion.”

The former heavyweight contender turned cruiserweight world title hopeful ended a long sabbatical from the ring just three months ago, defeating Tony Salam to claim the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight strap. It was a welcome return to action for the Cuban who had previously spent nearly three years inactive.

“It was quite a mix of emotions to come back after such a long time out of the ring. I was so ready to fight after so long without a fight and I was so grateful to Legacy for getting me the opportunity to come back,” he adds before discussing his knockout finish.

“The way I finished the fight in Dubai was perfect, it was a good statement to show everybody that I am not finished. It was great, I’m looking forward to the next one. Legacy are doing well to keep me busy now, I‘m very thankful to be active again.”

The next one takes place in Dusseldorf tomorrow as ‘The Rebel’ headlines a Legacy Fight Night that plays host to fights for fellow Cork fighters Vladimir Belujsky and Steven Cairns.

Argentine, Jose Gregorio Ulrich populates the opposite corner, someone a fighter with Perez’s talent will be expected to defeat. However, he isn’t taken the challenge for granted.

“I expect Ulrich to come and fight, anybody who steps into that ring will come to have a go. Personally, I am ready to fight! I don’t take any opponent for granted. Whatever Ulrich is going to bring, I will be ready for him.”