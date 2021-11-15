The fight before Christmas – December date for Kevin Cronin

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] WILL see action before the year is out.

The popular Kerry fighter will trade leather in England on December 12 after securing a slot on Kevin Maree card.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ will face a yet to be confirmed opponent in Lancashire.

The Boxing Ireland fighter got a six-round fight in, in Luxemburg in March and made it four pro wins with a victory in Spain in the summer.

There was talk of securing a title fight in before the year was out but any hopes of that happening this side of Christmas were scrapped when Celtic Clash 13, set for Dublin and November 20, was cancelled.

A December 12 fight means he will still see action and keep his name relevant in an interesting light heavyweight/super-middleweight domestic division.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win the Munster fighter revealed he was keen to progress to eight-rounders.

“I’m just excited to get into the longer rounds again where I can show my best and where I belong.”

“An eight-rounder, that’s what’s next.

“I’m banking the experience now, I had a six-rounder [in Luxembourg] even though it didn’t go the distance with a full camp everyone was impressed with my tank and engine.

“I’m not a four-round fighter and it’s obvious, I get better from round three and better every round. “