Kiko Martinez brilliant world title win inspires Carl Frampton to get back training

‘Don’t call it a comeback ‘ but Kiko Martinez’s brilliant world title win over Kid Ghallad on Saturday night inspired retired Carl Frampton to go back to training.

‘The Jackal’ watched as the man he beat to win European and world super bantamweight titles became a two-weight world champion with victory on a Matchroom promoted, DAZN broadcast card in Sheffield.

One of Ireland’s greatest was delighted, impressed and motivated by the win, revealing via his youtube channel that watching ‘La Sencasion’s’ sensational knockout inspired him to get back pounding the pavements.

“This is inspiration from Kiko Martinez. It got me off the sofa and out for a 5k that I tried to do a few weeks after having Covid. I had to stop 2k in because I was banjaxed but I finished it there, relatively easy – and I did it all because of the wee man Kiko Martinez,” Frampton said before discussing the win over Gallahad who as never shy of a Frampton call out.

“What a performance by him to pull that out of the bag the way he did. I was delighted for him. I have real real real respect for Kiko. He is a warrior, he would go anywhere to fight anybody. He wasn’t expected to win this fight, but what about that finish.”

The former two-weight world champion made sure to assure people he was just inspired to put in some exercise not come back and fight unless a youtuber wants to stump up some cash.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK!!!https://t.co/P24OLK1BpG — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) November 15, 2021

In February 2013, Kiko Martinez was the conduit Frampton ran through to become a star name. The Belfast fighter, who would keep big time Irish boxing alight through darker times, became a bill-topping European champion with a win over a man who had once severely dented Bernard Dunne’s career.

In September of 2014, Martinez was back in Ireland, back in Belfast, and back in the ring with Frampton.

This time Martinez entered the ring in a purpose built stadium on the Titanic Slipway with the IBF title paraded proudly by his entourage.

Again the Spanish slugger was a vital character in another Irish fighting storyline.

A points win – during which Martinez’s earned massive respect for biting down on his gumshield when a stoppage looked inevitable to fight back despite being well down on the scorecards – for Frampton it paved the way for the Belfast fighter to cement his status as one of our greatest by unifying and moving up in weight to become a two weight world champ.

Frampton left the ring that night with the title and a massive amount of respect for the Spanish bull, indeed both have talked fondly of each other since.