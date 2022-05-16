The best boxing betting markets for beginners

When we speak about boxing, we talk about a sport that has grown a lot in recent years. The days when Mike Tyson walked into the ring, dominated, and KO his opponent in the first round are over. Now, the boxing referees dominate stoppage and what happens with the overall fight.

The rise of contact sports has always been noted; however, the dominance that boxing has established all these years is massive. We have to thank boxing promoters for the boxing fight nights they bring to us every Saturday night via Sky Sports Boxing and DAZN. Of course, gambling sites not on Gamban are trying to provide players with the best odds every week, offering them a safe space to place a bet on their favourite boxing fighter and upcoming bout.

We have got you covered if you have just watched a weekend boxing fight and want to get into boxing betting. Today, we will tell you about some of the best boxing markets available based on weight divisions and some predictions for upcoming fights.

In a very boxing fashion…are you ready to rumble?

The rise of Katie Taylor and the female boxing scene

If you are into boxing, you know that female boxing is not quite as established and respected as male boxing. Whilst promoters like Bob Arum state that there is no place for females in boxing, boxing legend Eddie Hearn begs to differ, as he has added many women boxers to his boxing timetable. Women’s boxing is also on the rise, with Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, Savannah Marshall, and Clarissa Shields all dominating the ranks and the boxing rings.

In Madison Square Garden at the end of April, a huge fight took place where lightweight champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano squared off to a sold-out crowd. They tried to change the perception of female boxing and hoped to be a stepping stone for more female fighters to put on the boxing gloves. If you are looking for a new boxing market to bet on, one that will continue to flourish for years to come, do indulge in women’s boxing and place your bets on Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor. The undisputed champion beat the 7 division Champion Amanda Serrano, and kept all her IBO, IBF, WBA, WBC, and The Ring belts.

The heavyweight division is where the big bets and belts are

The heavyweight boxing division is another market that is massive and worth the wait to place a bet or two. Last September, the crowned king of boxing, Anthony Joshua, was dethroned from all his WBA, WBO, and IBF belts when Ukrainian Southpaw Oleksander Usyk outboxed him. After many questions if the rematch will happen, and with AJ declining a step aside deal, a rematch will occur in the upcoming months and will be as good as Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno. This is the second time that the former heavyweight champion gets to fight back for his belts. Will he be able to do so this time around? Obviously, the bets are on, and boxing bookies are all eagerly waiting for the fight date announcement.

With the alleged retirement from boxing, The GYPSY King Tyson Fury also leaves 2 belts up for grans, and we expect some of the big names to go for the belts. The fight between Joshua and Usyk will be detrimental, and the person winning will have a fair chance to unify the heavyweight belts and become the undisputed champion. With Fury beating Deontay Wilder (3 times) and squashing Dillan Whyte’s hopes, we expect some contenders also to want to grab the WBC Belts. In the meantime, Irish heavyweight hopeful and boxing enthusiast Thomas Carty continue to train, spar and box until the day he becomes the next Tyson Fury.

The middleweight division is not all Canelo anymore

US boxing enthusiasts in Europe all woke up at 4 am to watch the Las Vegas light-middleweight championship of the world between Dimitry Bivol and Saul Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately for the latter, the pound by pound undisputed champion got outboxed and missed out on adding a belt to his collection. In a televised press conference post-fight, Cabelo vowed that he wanted a rematch, and of course, the middleweight division that Canelo dominates would need to wait.

Having said that, Matchroom Boxing’s head honcho Hearn did promise that the heavyweight division would be treated to another fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez. After the young Bivol clearly outboxed Alvarez, it is safe to say that many of his middleweight contenders would want a shot at Canelo’s belts? Will Canelo’s low point be the end of an era for the Mexican boxing legend? Time will tell, but make sure to keep track of the middleweight men’s division, as 2022 looks like a promising year for the division.

A beginners guide to boxing bets

You are in for a good ride if you are new to the boxing scene! Some massive boxing fights happen across the globe, with AJ vs Joshua potentially heading to Wembley Stadium and a potential spot for Taylor vs Serrano 2 possibly happening in Croke Park in Ireland. It would be best to keep in mind injuries that the fighters might have sustained in training camps before the main events, along with possible setbacks like Usyk’s war in Ukraine. Checking previous boxing stats for the fighter you will bet on is also wise, along with taking note of fighter vs opponent’s KO ratio.

Another factor to consider when placing boxing bets is the “comeback fighters”. For example, let’s say that a boxer has lost a world championship bout and lost all of his boxing division belts; what is the success ratio of the said fighter in a rematch? Will the boxer go all in and claim his crown back, or will the boxer succumb to pressure and media scrutiny leading up to the fight?

Boxing is a fine sport; it is not the aggressive blood sport pictured and claimed to be in the past. Today scoring systems have examined and made the game quite fair for fighters, referees, and ringside alike. Everyone can stop the fight at any given time if a fighter is in distress or could potentially suffer life-threatening traumatic blows. Boxing was, is, and will always be a gamblers’ favourite; however, research is definitely a must to master the art of betting on the sport. Equip yourself with boxing knowledge, and when you are ready to outbox everyone with your bets, go all in for the win!