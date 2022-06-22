Uncategorized 

Terry McEntee Makes Haringey Box Cup History

Jonny Stapleton

Terry McEntee wrote his name into the Haringey Box Cup history books last weekend.

The Monaghan fighter became the first male fighter to become a three-weight elite gold medal winner at the biggest [numerically] boxing tournament in Europe.

The DCU fighter has stepped onto the top of the podium in three different weight classes across three separate Haringey cups, something no one else has achieved according to tournament organizers.

McEntee first enjoyed success at Alexandra Palace in 2018 when he emerged victorious as a lightweight, in 2019 he was a 64kg gold medal winner, and at the most recently Haringey installment he claimed 71kg gold. There are suggestions he will target the 67kg title next year!

Last weekend’s win came after victories over Darren Shanahan, William Lawson and Eddie Drayton.

McEntee was one four DCU medalists in London. Olympic hopeful Jennifer Lehane claimed 54kg gold thanks to three impressive wins.

One of a number of young fighters to burst onto the scene this year Paul Loonam followed suit with lightweight success, while Faolan Rahill was a beaten finalist.

Jonny Stapleton

