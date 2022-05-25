‘Tasty Tasty’ Summer Brawl brawl helps Graham McCormack get over Fight Zone disapointment

Graham McCormack [7(1)-1] can’t reveal what’s on the menu for him come June 25 but assures fight fans they are in for a ‘tasty’ treat on the Summer Brawl dinner show.

It was revealed earlier today that the ‘G’ Train’ would be making a trip back to Belfast and the Europa Hotel, the venue he fought at as recently as this month.

An opponent has yet to be officially confirmed for the BUI Celtic title challenger but a fight has been locked in – and McCormack is confident there will be licking their lips once the dance partner is revealed.

“I can’t say much just yet but it’s a tasty tasty fight,” he teases when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s one I’m bang up for and im.100 percent confident of winning. It will be a tough one but I know what I can do and L can’t see anything else only me winning,” he adds speaking more to the mystery foe than anyone else.

The June Belfast bout is a massive consolation prize after McCormack saw a Fight Zone headline fight fall through – although if some of the rumours are true it may even be an upgrade.

The Limerick southpaw was set to trade leather with known British fighter John Feweks in England but the fighter and former coach of Kell Brook pulled out after anomalies appeared in his brain scan.

McCormack admits he was disappointed the fight was pulled but admits he couldn’t be upset with Feweks or his decision.

“To be honest I was disappointed when I heard it was canceled but when I saw the reason why I completely understood,” he explains.

“Boxing takes no prisoners and John has a family. His health and his family have to come first. If it was me I would have done the exact same thing.

“I actually text John and got chatting to him, he seems like a really good bloke and I wish him the best going forward.”

McCormack is approaching an age most would look to retire – but he has no such thoughts. In fact, the Shaun Kelly trained Ian Gaughran managed middleweight is enjoying finally being at domestic level and is loving the more meaningful fights that presents.

Not to mention he feels fit and fresh.

“I’ll keep on going and see how far I can get. When I turned pro people said I wouldn’t get as far as I’ve come now, so I’m already winning. I’m enjoying every minute of it, more now than ever, so let’s see. Let’s see how many big fights I can have and how many titles I can pick up before I hang’um up. Once I win my next fight it will open some more big doors. I might be 35 but I’m fresh as a mother f*cker and I fear no one,” he adds before thanking his manager.

“I feel very lucky too. I have to give a massive shout once again to my manager Ian Gaughran. I’m 5 years into my pro boxing career and thanks to Ian I’m finally having the career I wanted.”