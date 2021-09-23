Super Sunday – Liam Gaynor looks to return to winning ways this weekend

The stop-start career of Liam Gaynor [5-1] gets going again this weekend.

The Bolton-based Kilnamanagh fighter fights for the first time in 19 months on SUNDAY afternoon.

The featherweight competes against a yet to be confirmed opponent on an Elite Boxing and VIP co-promotion at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The fight is Gaynor’s first since he was surprised by Ed Harrison at Bolton Whites Hotel in March of 2020 and the Tallaght native will be keen to get a long overdue return to winning ways.

That defeat came just as the 23-year-old was gaining some momentum after a two-year layoff between 2017 and 2019.

Much to his credit Gaynor took the defeat on the chin and took every positive he could from the experience.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com in the aftermath of his duck egg being smashed Gaynor told Irish-boxing.com: “It’s a learning curve and definitely a positive one because I’m not afraid of losing the ‘undefeated’ label anymore.

“As a prospect that’s the thing everyone wants to protect so they pick their fights very carefully. Now I’m not afraid to take risky fights and the next year will definitely be interesting for me. There’s no point in letting a loss get to me really.”

It was upbeat from the Dub, but he didn’t believe he should have had to discuss the positives defeat may bring around.

Gaynor is adamant he won the fight.

“Now that things have settled and I’ve looked back on the fight I thought I won. I don’t like blaming people or looking for excuses but I thought I did win.

“On the night I got in and was confident about beating his style but a week earlier I had a different opponent and was prepared for him. I felt in control of the fight and in the last 20 seconds of each round he threw a flurry of punches at me which I felt I dealt with very well. At the end of the fight I knew I took a few shots but felt I gave more then I got.”