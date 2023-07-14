Super Real Deal Battle – Hearn Wants Foley v Donovan in Dublin

Eddie Hearn is looking to make a sensational all-Irish fight for the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II undercard.

The Matchroom CEO wants to put Paddy Donovan [11(8)-0] in with Darragh Foley [22(10)-5(0)-1] in Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25.

Speaking to IFL TV Hearn said he wants to make the Dublin versus Limerick match for what is shaping up to be a huge Irish fight night.

Hearn shared plans to make a rematch between Gary Cully and Jose Felix Jr for the bill as well as a fight between Caoimhin Agyarko and Troy Williamson and promises a big fight for heavyweight Thomas Carty.

The Essex fight maker has also stated he wants to make a mouthwatering ‘Super’ versus ‘Real Deal’ match-up.

It’s an out-of-the-blue pairing but an intriguing matchup that will no doubt deliver in the ring and during fight week.

Foley has proved a serial entertainer and war-loving battler since he turned over in Australia. The Dubliner, who shared the ring with Tyrone McKenna previously, secured himself a three-fight Matchroom deal when he stopped Robbie Davies Jr in November.

At that stage, it appeared as if we would become a mainstay on Matchroom Australia cards. However, the best fight week practitioner around ended up fighting Jack Catterall in England and took the star name the distance.

Donovan made a fast start to his career but his progress slowed due to a hand injury. He is back on course to become the great the likes of Andy Lee say he is destined to become having returned from injury and teamed up with Matchroom.

The Limerick southpaw stepped up and stopped Sam O’Maison at the 3Arena on May 20 and has been calling for fights of more note since.

‘Super’ would provide that massive step up for the Munster prospect, he would be by far the best and most experienced fighter he’s faced.

The 34-year-old, who brings genuine power and true grit to the table, will also test Donovan’s mental strength and fight-week capabilities.

The Australian-based Dub may argue it’s a drop-down from Catterall and the likes and thus a fight with the wrong risk-reward balance. However, the lure of a first fight in his hometown and a mouth-watering challenge on a Katie Taylor card may appeal.