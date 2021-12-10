Succeeding after Sacrifice – Joe Ward returns to The Garden

Joe Ward [5(2)-1(1)] is determined to make the sacrifices worthwhile when he returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden venue this coming weekend.

The former amateur sensation looks to make it six wins in a row against Britton Norwood (10-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout on the undercard of Lomachenko-Commey late Saturday night.

The three-time European Championships gold medalist and three-time World Championships medal winner remained away from home preparing for the fight in Canada and America and claims being away from his young family is hard but necessary.

“I know that the best place to be is here [in America] because it’s where you get the quality sparring and the expertise of the people that are around you. That’s really important,” he told the Westmeath Independent.

“For me, it’s about fulfilling my potential and following my dream which is to become a champion. Without putting the effort in, and making sacrifices in life, you’re not going to achieve too much.”

Ward returns to the Garden for the third time in a relatively young career but the first time on a Top Rank card.

The southpaw wants to make the most of the stage and put on a ‘show’ in his fourth fight of this year.

“A lot of people dream of getting the opportunity to fight in MSG – we all know the history of it on the boxing side of things – and, for me, it’s now going to be my third time fighting there.”

“I’m really looking forward to it, and I’m fully focused on putting on a great show.”

Ward whitewashed former UFC fighter Leandro Silva in Long Island last time out.

Reflecting on that win, the Jimmy Payne and Joey Gamache-trained fighter said: “I hit him with really good combinations that would have taken down a lot of other guys but he weathered the storm really well.”

“He was a very tough and durable guy who basically knew how to last and go the distance. He never caused me any problems, as regards offence by him, but he showed endurance in the way he took the punches.”

“I hurt him numerous times but he used to be a UFC fighter, an MMA fighter, and he had that kind of toughness about him. He was built in such a way that he was steady on his feet.”