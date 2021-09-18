Stylish Lee Reeves Registers Sheffield Shut Out

Lee Reeves was on the ball against MJ Hall and registered his third win of 2021 in Sheffield tonight.

The Limerick southpaw shut out the durable journeyman to register a 60-54 points win on Dennis Hobson’s Fightzone card.

Reeves was solid, slick and stylish throughout showing a skillset that impressed the watching British fan base, world champion Kid Gallahad – who was in his corner – as well as pundit Glen McCrory.

So dominant was the 25-year-old that he constantly looked a gear shift away from forcing the stoppage, only to seemingly prefer clocking the rounds up.

The Lee Baxter Promoted well-traveled fighter showed enough for Fightzone to take a real interest and generate fan interest in a step-up fight.

The southpaw looked levels above from the off. He was dominant behind a southpaw jab but showed real patience and clever shot selection against the survival specialist.

Reeves’s power also came to the fore, the fighter with six stoppage wins hurt Hall with two solid backhands and some good body punching.

It was a skills show from the Limerick man in the second. He forced Hall into his shell, the journeyman obviously just hoping to make the final bell even from that early stage. Still to his credit, ‘El Champo’ was able to penetrate the solid defence picking shots beautifully.

The third followed a similar pattern as the rarely stopped fighter taking more punishment against a superior skillful operator. The fighter stopped recently by Stevie McKenna shipping and taking some solid body shots.

The slick nature of Reeves work continued in the fourth with a bit of spite and volume added. It was oneway traffic from a fighter, who had yet to take a serious punch, and he appeared a gear change away from becoming only the sixth man to get Hall out early.

It was a variety show from the Jonathan O’Brien trained welter in the fifth. Reeves was enjoying his time on the Fightzone stage and showing he has every punch in the book. Hall took a big left hand and winced under some great bodywork but it became clear he wasn’t going buckle under one big shot. A volume approach was needed to force the ref to step in but Reeves was content being punch perfect without putting the foot on the gas, happy to get six good rounds under his belt.

With journeymen in demand, Hall was never going to allow himself to be stopped in the last and the final three minutes followed the narrative of the previous five as a result.

The win see’s Reeves improve to 8-1 while his opponent slips to 2-64-2