Caoimhin Agyarko Reveals Big Belfast Homecoming Plans

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] believes he is on the verge of becoming a Belfast bill topper.

The middleweight prospect confirmed a Paul Ready and STN Sports link up earlier this week – and is confident the managerial marraige will result in a homecoming next year.

Indeed, the Holy Trinity graduate claims Belfast was a key part of the new deal and plans are already in place to make him one of the biggest boxing names in the fight mad city.

Speaking about the road map STN Sports have for him he said: “The plan is mainly to keep me busy, pick up a title in my next fight and fight in Belfast next year.”

Up and until now Agyarko has been fighting in England but is boxing homesick and wants to become a hometown hero.

“Belfast is a massive part for me,” he continues. “We want to build my career back home and bring big nights back to Belfast. It would mean everything to me to be able to headline a show in my hometown next year.”

With two sold-out Feile’s behind him and a possible SSE Arena world title eliminator in his future, Michael Conlan has probably replaced Carl Frampton as the major of the ‘Capital of European Boxing’.

However, Belfast has proven itself a city capable of supporting a host of fight names and Agyarko wants to become one.

When pressed on whether he thought he could become a big Belfast name he responded: “Without a doubt and that’s the plan. I’ve got an incredible fan base and following back home, so I owe it to them to bring big nights back home.”

“Paul has the same vision as I do and he knows how much it would mean for me to box back home, he wants it as much as I do and that’s why I’ve made the best move possible.”

Agyarko also confirmed he is still promoted with Frank Warren and thus remains BT Sports aligned, which suggests the TV station may broadcast from Belfast for the first time.

If ‘Black Thunder’ does bring the TV cameras to Belfast it should provide opportunities for a host of local talent. Super feather British Champion Anthony Cacace, Waterford welterweight Dylan Moran and Dublin prospect Willo Hayden are all signed to Warren, work with BT Sports as a result and could also appear. Cacace’s standing, popularoty and proximity to big fights means he would really aid in bringing a big night feel to proceedings while Agyarko progresses towards major titles.