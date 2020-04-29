Steve Collins Jr swaps fighting for management

Steve Collins Jr has hung up his gloves, but will remain in boxing.

The former Irish title challenger and two time two weight BUI Celtic title challenger retires with a record of 14-4-1.

The ‘Irish Wolfhound’ turned over amid great excitement in 2013. Having forged a successful rugby career the latest member of the Collins dynasty set about leaving his mark in boxing.

After 11 fights the now 30-year-old got the chance to win the Irish title, but was out boxed by Paddy McDonagh live on TG4.

Two wins later and he was in domestic title action again this time against Steven Ward at Windsor Park. Ward took a scorecard victory on that August night.

Less than a year later and the son of former world champion Steve Collins was outdoors in Belfast again, this time fighting Belfast’s Padraig McCrory for the BUI Celtic title on the Feile card.

Most argue the Dublin fighter put in his best performance in that clash, but was caught and stopped by ‘The Hammer’ in the last round.

Such was the performance, that many felt Collins, who had dropped from light heavy to super middleweight by that stage, was on the right track.

However, a bad stoppage defeat to Australian based Mexican Cesar Mateo Tapia in Dubai last time out seems to have brought on the end.

The fact he went straight from McCrory to a fancied prospect sums up Collins attitude. His heart and courage can never be questioned, he always looked for big fights and never showed quit in the ring.

While Collins has retired from boxing he will remain within the sport.

The respected and articulate operator will now work with MTK as a fight manager.

“As everyone knows I grew up in in boxing and it was a dream come true to make it a career, but as most fighters will tell you, there’s always that fear of ‘what’s next’ when the journey is over and it’s time to hang up your gloves because boxing is not just a job, it’s a life, so I feel incredibly privileged to find a new journey in the industry that is my life and MTK Global are the best in the business,” said Collins.

“They have given so many Irish fighters like myself amazing opportunities and I’m delighted to join their team and help other aspiring athletes achieve their dreams.”

Welcoming Collins to the board room MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan commented “We’re delighted to have Steve Collins Jr on board as part of the management team, he’s always been a well liked intelligent figure on the Irish boxing scene and although he never reached the heights that he would of liked as a boxer he has learnt a lot from the experiences he has been through and that will benefit our boxers coming through, especially in Southern Ireland.”

“Identifing and highlighting the potential of boxers within our company has always been at the core of MTK Global, and empowering boxers not just in the ring but out of it after their career is essential in the process.

“This isn’t the first time Steve has took a change of direction in his sporting career, having already had a promising career in rugby while playing with Lansdowne then moving across to boxing at 23, so I feel that Steve will be a great asset to the team and adjust quickly to his new settings.”