Introducing Tiernan Bradley – ‘I can confidently say no-one fights like me in Ireland’

‘Unique’ is fast becoming the common denominator when discussing Ireland’s latest pro Tiernan Bradley.

The Tyrone native isn’t overly known outside boxing circles, but those know what he is about are keen to reference his different approach to things in the ring.

Coach Steven O’Rourke told Irish-boxing.com he had a standout distinctive stylist with top level capabilities on his hands, while those that have shared the squared circle with the 23-year-old have noted his individual style.

Speaking this week the fighter himself fueled the ‘unique’ narrative amid suggesting he has special potential.

The older brother of undefeated pro prospect Callum Bradley claims he has style never seen in Ireland and one that will catch the eye of fight fans.

“As many people know from watching me fight over the years I have a very unique style,” Bradley told Irish-boxing.com.

“Out of the 120 fights I’ve had I’ve honestly never fought anyone with a similar style. I believe my style will grasp many boxing spectators and fans as I can confidently say no-one fights like me in Ireland.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the flow and movement a boxer can achieve. I began to quickly realise that I have that natural sway in my punches and footwork, I am fast, smooth and strong.”

It’s confident, even bold from the Commonwealth Youth medal winner. Bradley has real faith is his style, but is adamant it doesn’t come without substance.

The Omagh graduate is confident he can make a mark domestically before having an impact at world level.

“My short term goals is actually getting to fight considering the situation we are all in.

“I am ready to get going and cant wait to show off my talent. Another short term goal is to get a domestic title. I fully believe I will dominate the welter weight division and start causing mayhem. A Long term goal is what every boxer will say and that’s a world title belt around my waist,” he adds before suggesting ‘politics’ in the amateur set up prompted his decision to ditch the vest.

“I made the decision to turn professional just over a year ago. Although I knew I wanted to turn over from the 2016 Olympics, the cheating and politics that regularly occurs was turning me off boxing, which is my life and I knew I needed to escape that feeling.”

Bradley’s addition to the circuit means once again we have Irish boxing siblings to follow.

The man brought in to emulate Floyd Mayweather by Conor McGregor pre the ‘Notorious’ clash with ‘Money’, claims there is little by way of sibling rivalry between the pair and reveals there is another brother in the mix.

Aaron isn’t a pro fighter, but he has a massive influence on both paid punchers.

“Boxing has always been at the forefront with myself and Callum,” continues the St Michaels Inchicore fighter.

“When you think about it we both started boxing at a very young age, which means it has played a massive part in our lives for so long.

“Callum has always supported me and my decisions when it comes to boxing. He has always been my biggest supporter as well as me for him. Whenever I need to turn to someone about boxing or anything in general I can turn to my brothers Callum and Aaron.

“I can honestly say there has never been any rivalry between us, we are each others biggest fans and we will both be world champions. I also want to mention Aaron my other brother who is behind the scenes when it boxing he has extreme knowledge in the sport. Aaron pushes both me and Callum and has our whole lives. He has sacrificed a lot for us over the years taking us sparring, never missing competitions, weigh inns and always goes above and beyond for our careers. He deserves the recognition.”