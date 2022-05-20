‘Step Up Anytime’ – Tiernan Bradey ready for the next level move

Tiernan Bradley [6(5)-0] believes he’s ready to step things up and make a serious light-welterweight assault.

The Omagh fighter extended his unbeaten start to the pros with victory over Janos Penzes at the Europa Hotel on Saturday gone.

The fight was the 25-year-old’s first at home, bringing to an end a somewhat nomadic start, which saw him trade leather in Sapin, Poland and Belgium amid rumours his managerial link up meant the BUI wouldn’t sanction a fight for him on home soil.

Now working under former pro heavyweight Scott Welch and seemingly being able to build from Belfast the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter is keen to look forward, get busy and start delivering on his potential.

The older brother of Callum Bradley, found a weight he wants to compete at and believes he has enough rounds and experience banked to start making moves.

“Scott Welch is going to push me on and put me in the position where I can really kick on,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his sixth career win. He’s going to get me those fights. I’m just looking forward to the future.

“I hope to have a fight in the next month or two at 140, this fight was 145lbs, so I’d like to get out at 140lbs and start working my way up them super lightweight rankings.

“I’m climbing the ladder quite fast even though I had nine months out of the ring. I’m still ahead of a lot of people in the rankings even though Boxrec doesn’t include my pro debut. I’m ahead of people who have had 10, 11, and 12 fights unbeaten. This was my fifth scheduled six-rounder, I only went the distance one over six, so I’m ready to step up anytime.”

The fight was Bradley’s first in front of his home fans since his amateur days and he enjoyed the experience.

“I feel fantastic it was a great buzz and great to have supporters up. It’s always a great buzz to get the KO in front of your fans. I just want to get a KO reel now, keep the Ko’s coming, espically at home.

“Walking out I got chills on the back of my neck. It’s an edgy tune with a little bit of a build-up and as I came out everyone was cheering it was bliss.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers