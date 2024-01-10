Sky Promoter excited about ‘Pick’em’ Aaron McKenna fight

Ben Shalom believes Aaron McKenna versus Linus Udofia is a ‘fascinating’ hard-to-call middleweight match-up.

The Sky Sports aligned promoter confirmed the bout for the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer world title fight undercard as recent as Monday – and instantly heralded it as a clash to look out for on the bill.

The Boxxer boss says the January 20, Liverpool-hosted WBC International title fight is a ‘pick’em’ affair with the potential to deliver in terms of excitement.

“McKenna vs Udofia is an excellent addition to an already stacked card. It’s a fascinating contest. McKenna has answered every question asked of him so far in his undefeated career.

“Udofia has tasted defeat but operated at a higher level and will look to use that experience to his advantage in what promises to be a real pick ’em fight.”

The clash represents another progressive step for the 17-0 24-year-old Irish talent. It’s certainly the Hennessy Sports fighter toughest test on paper considering the Luton fighter holds victories over Tyler Denny, now the European champion, and John Harding Jr and his defeats came against the likes of Denzel Bentley for the British title, and Kieron Conway.

However, McKenna has been confidently calling out bigger names and will take an opportunity to make a statement approach rather than see it as a potential banana skin.