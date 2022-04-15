Six Irish Fighters in European Youth Action Today

Six Irish teens will represent their country on day 2 of the 2022 European Youth Championships.

Team Ireland enjoyed a successful open day with three wins from five fights and banking a medal for good measure.

Jim Donovan and Bobbi Flood scored opening day wins while Dearbhla Tinnelly secured the first medal of the tournament for the 24 strong team.

Looking to build on that success will be Patsy Joyce, Tom McDonnell, Nahtan Ojo Bernie Cawley, Jason Nevin, and Joshua Olaniyan.

48kg fighter Joyce takes on Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas, while McDonnell meets Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan in the 63.5 category. Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo will take on Italy’s Paolo Caruso and super-heavy, Bernie Cawley is to contest against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi. All of four bouts take place in the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm Irish time.

In the evening session, 60kg Jason Nevin meets England’s Nelson Birchall, and 75kg Joshua Olaniyan contests against Serbia’s Rastki Simic.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill