Six Irish Fighters in European Youth Action Today
Six Irish teens will represent their country on day 2 of the 2022 European Youth Championships.
Team Ireland enjoyed a successful open day with three wins from five fights and banking a medal for good measure.
Jim Donovan and Bobbi Flood scored opening day wins while Dearbhla Tinnelly secured the first medal of the tournament for the 24 strong team.
Looking to build on that success will be Patsy Joyce, Tom McDonnell, Nahtan Ojo Bernie Cawley, Jason Nevin, and Joshua Olaniyan.
48kg fighter Joyce takes on Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas, while McDonnell meets Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan in the 63.5 category. Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo will take on Italy’s Paolo Caruso and super-heavy, Bernie Cawley is to contest against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi. All of four bouts take place in the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm Irish time.
In the evening session, 60kg Jason Nevin meets England’s Nelson Birchall, and 75kg Joshua Olaniyan contests against Serbia’s Rastki Simic.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill