Six Irish Fight for European Youth Medals Today

Six Irish boxers contest on Day Five of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria knowing victory will secure them a coveted Continental medal.

Katie O’Keeffe, Emma Keating and Cliona Darcy debut in quarter finals while Shakira O’Donoghue, Georgia McGovern and Laura Moran are also three rounds away from a podium place.

Afternoon Session

Ring A – watch here

Bout 3: 50kg – Katie O’Keeffe V Pia Jarvinen, Finland-Quarter Final

Bout 10: 75kg – Emma Keating V Sunniva Hofstad, Norway – Quarter Final

Ring B – watch here

Bout 11: 54kg- Shakira Donoghue V Teresa Sannino, Italy- Quarter Final

Evening Session

Ring A: – watch here

Bout 7: 48kg -Georgia McGovern V Kata Pap, Hungary – Quarter Final.

Ring B: – watch here

Bout 8: 70kg -Laura Moran V Madison Adkins England – Quarter Final

Bout 10: 81kg – Cliona Darcy V Zsofia Szira, Hungary – Quarter Final

Team Ireland has already secured one medal, courtesy of 81kg, Dearbhla Tinnelly, who has won through to her semi-final. That takes place in Wednesday’s afternoon session.

The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoons session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill