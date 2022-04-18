Uncategorized 

Six Irish Fight for European Youth Medals Today

Jonny Stapleton

Six Irish boxers contest on Day Five of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria knowing victory will secure them a coveted Continental medal.

Katie O’Keeffe, Emma Keating and Cliona Darcy debut in quarter finals while Shakira O’Donoghue, Georgia McGovern and Laura Moran are also three rounds away from a podium place.

Afternoon Session

Ring A – watch here

Bout 3: 50kg – Katie O’Keeffe V Pia Jarvinen, Finland-Quarter Final

Bout 10: 75kg – Emma Keating V Sunniva Hofstad, Norway – Quarter Final

Ring B – watch here

Bout 11: 54kg- Shakira Donoghue V Teresa Sannino, Italy- Quarter Final

Evening Session

Ring A: – watch here

Bout 7: 48kg -Georgia McGovern V Kata Pap, Hungary – Quarter Final.

Ring B: – watch here

Bout 8: 70kg -Laura Moran V Madison Adkins England – Quarter Final

Bout 10: 81kg – Cliona Darcy V Zsofia Szira, Hungary – Quarter Final

Team Ireland has already secured one medal, courtesy of 81kg, Dearbhla Tinnelly, who has won through to her semi-final. That takes place in Wednesday’s afternoon session.

The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoons session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

