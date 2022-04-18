Six Irish Fight for European Youth Medals Today
Six Irish boxers contest on Day Five of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria knowing victory will secure them a coveted Continental medal.
Katie O’Keeffe, Emma Keating and Cliona Darcy debut in quarter finals while Shakira O’Donoghue, Georgia McGovern and Laura Moran are also three rounds away from a podium place.
Afternoon Session
Bout 3: 50kg – Katie O’Keeffe V Pia Jarvinen, Finland-Quarter Final
Bout 10: 75kg – Emma Keating V Sunniva Hofstad, Norway – Quarter Final
Ring B – watch here
Bout 11: 54kg- Shakira Donoghue V Teresa Sannino, Italy- Quarter Final
Evening Session
Ring A: – watch here
Bout 7: 48kg -Georgia McGovern V Kata Pap, Hungary – Quarter Final.
Ring B: – watch here
Bout 8: 70kg -Laura Moran V Madison Adkins England – Quarter Final
Bout 10: 81kg – Cliona Darcy V Zsofia Szira, Hungary – Quarter Final
Team Ireland has already secured one medal, courtesy of 81kg, Dearbhla Tinnelly, who has won through to her semi-final. That takes place in Wednesday’s afternoon session.
The tournament, involving 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being live-streamed by EUBC. The afternoons session begins at 12pm, Irish time, and the evening session at 4pm.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill