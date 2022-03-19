Six Irish boxers fight for European medals today

Team Ireland will look to follow a fantastic Friday with a sensational Saturday at the European Under-22’s in Croatia today.

Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke, Kaci Rock and Aoibhe Carabine all claimed bronze at the very least on Friday and six fighters will be looking to follow them onto the podium today.

Saturday is men’s quarter-finals day and the six remaining males will fight for medals.

Lightweight Paul Loonam, who recorded a unanimous decision win over Hungary’s Ruben Romai in a dominating performance on St. Patrick’s Day, will box again. Likewise, bantamweight Dylan Eagleson, who put in an assured performance against Armenia’s Erik Tokhyan and came away with a unanimous decision on Thursday.

Making their tournament debuts are 49kg Padraig Downey, who will meet Bulgarian Ergyunal Sebahtin. Flyweight Clepson dos Santos will take on Azerbaijan’s Nijat Huseynov. Heavyweight, Jack Marley, who received a bye in the draw, will step between the ropes in the quarter-final afternoon session. Barry O’Connor will box his third bout of the tournament in the semi-finals knowing a win secures him another European medal.

The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley