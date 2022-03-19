Six Irish boxers fight for European medals today
Team Ireland will look to follow a fantastic Friday with a sensational Saturday at the European Under-22’s in Croatia today.
Niamh Fay, Lisa O’Rourke, Kaci Rock and Aoibhe Carabine all claimed bronze at the very least on Friday and six fighters will be looking to follow them onto the podium today.
Saturday is men’s quarter-finals day and the six remaining males will fight for medals.
Lightweight Paul Loonam, who recorded a unanimous decision win over Hungary’s Ruben Romai in a dominating performance on St. Patrick’s Day, will box again. Likewise, bantamweight Dylan Eagleson, who put in an assured performance against Armenia’s Erik Tokhyan and came away with a unanimous decision on Thursday.
Making their tournament debuts are 49kg Padraig Downey, who will meet Bulgarian Ergyunal Sebahtin. Flyweight Clepson dos Santos will take on Azerbaijan’s Nijat Huseynov. Heavyweight, Jack Marley, who received a bye in the draw, will step between the ropes in the quarter-final afternoon session. Barry O’Connor will box his third bout of the tournament in the semi-finals knowing a win secures him another European medal.
The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley