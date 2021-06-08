Silver lining – Michaela Walsh loses in final

Michaela Walsh had to settle for silver in today’s 57kg final with Irma Testa at the European qualifiers for Tokyo in Paris.

The Belfast featherweight was beaten on a unanimous decision over three, three minute rounds.

Testa, who had a height and reach advantage, took rounds one and two leaving Walsh with a steep hill to climb in the final stanza.

Still. Walsh started the third very well and was on top for at least the first minute of the round, but Testa had enough in the bacnk from the earlier rounds to secure victory.

It means Walsh comes home with a silver medal but more importantly the Monkstown fighter returns home with her Olympic spot secured.

The Testa versus Walsh final brings Ireland’s competitive interest in the tournament to a close.

European Olympic Qualifiers Paris, France

June 8th

Finals

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Caroline Dubois (Great Britain) 4-1

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5

June 7th

Box off

81kg Emme Brennan beat Liridon Nuhan Sweden) 5-0

S/Finals

75kg Lauren Price (Team GB) beat Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) 5-0

69kg Pat McCormack (Team GB) beat Aidan Walsh (Ireland) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Stanimira Petrova (BUlgaria) 3-2

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Yildiz Tsra (Turkey) 5-0

June 6th

Quarter-finals

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Stephanie Thour (Sweden) 5-0

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Yevheni Barabandy (Ukraine) 3-2

June 5th

Last 16

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Javid Chalabiyev (Azerbaijan) 2-3

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Emanual Reyes (Spain) 0-5

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Peter Belberov (BUlgaria) 0-5

Quarter finals

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Elzbieta Wojik (Poland) 5-0

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Gabriel Escobar (Spain) 0-5

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Luka Plantic (Croatia) 0-5

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Maiva Hamaddouche (France) 5-0

June 4

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Viktoriya Kebikava (Belarus) 5-0

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Wahid Hambli (France) 4-1

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) beat Uke Smajli (Switzerland) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Mona Mestian (France) 4-1

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0

