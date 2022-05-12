‘She’s Not a Fan’ – Hearn explains Katie Taylor’s Jake Paul verbal assault

Eddie Hearn admitted Katie Taylor’s ‘not a fan’ of Jake Paul while explaining the world champion’s uncharacteristic comments about the social media star.

Paul, a Youtuber turned fighter, turned fight maker was a big part of the Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano promotion. The American’s presence on Team Serrano was embraced and pushed by Hearn and to his credit, Paul did bring extra eyeballs to the historic Madison Square Garden bill topper.

There were some, of whom Taylor seems to be one, who believed such a good a fight and such an occasion didn’t need any extra push or the ‘circus element’ that surrounds Paul.

For the most part, the undefeated novice boxer remained respectful but he did let the veil slip after the weigh in, prompting an uncharacteristic response from the famously mild-mannered undisputed lightweight world champion.

After Paul tried to wind up Taylor and Irish fans a day before of her victory over Serrano, the Bray fighter let a verbal volley fly his way.

“As far as Jake Paul, this isn’t a game this is a real fight,’ she told the DAZN Boxing Show. ‘He’s never been involved in a fight like this, and he never will be involved in a fight like this.

‘This is a genuine real fight, and he knows nothing about this.’

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after their bout at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking in the aftermath of the win, Hearn revealed Taylor was never a fan of Paul.

The Matchroom promoter told the MMA Hour: “Katie didn’t like some of the things that Jake Paul said, I think he put a tweet out saying, “Katie, you and your team are all talk” on the day of the fight.

“The media said to Katie, “Jake Paul said this and said this” and Katie said, “he’s not a fighter, he’s never been in a fight, he’ll never be in a fight of this magnitude — he has no right to comment on me. Then he came out and said, “you’re all talk”, just for the promotion, but she’s not a fan.

“I wouldn’t have been offended if she said no, I’m done with him, but she’s not like that, she’s like, “what a great fight, let’s do it again.”‘

