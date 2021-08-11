‘She Truly is The Peoples Champ’ – Current Pro Shares Message of Support Kellie Harrington Sent Him 10 Years Ago

There is something that makes Kellie Harrington stand out.

The Olympic champion is loved for reasons beyond her fight talent and what she does in the ring.

Boxing’s latest Golden Girl and the Darling of Dublin approach, personality, work in Vincent’s Hospital and more aligned with her boxing success have seen her earn the respect and love of the nation.

That caring nature and unique spirit were on display nigh on 10 years ago as the now Olympic gold medal winner reassured a disappointed Keane McMahon post an amateur defeat.

BUI Celtic title challenger, McMahon had just lost a National final, a final he felt he won – and Harrington took time to console him.

‘The Iceman’ shared the message and the nice moment on social media.

McMahon returned to the ring after over a two-year ring absence in Belgium earlier this summer. The 27-year-old jumped straight back in the deep end against local favourite Anass Messaoudi and suffered his second defeat in a row. He returns in Luxembourg very soon as he bids to get busy.