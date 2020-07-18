Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez wanted Dominic Donegan for comeback card







Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] had to turn down a massive chance to once again impress Sergio Martinez and the Spanish fight fans.

The former world champion and pound for pound star makes his return to boxing on Friday August 21, in the municipality of Torrelavega.

The former middleweight king takes on José Miguel Fandino on a show he both headlines and promotes.

The 45-year-old Argentine boxer will be joined by another name familiar to Irish fight fans, Kiko Martinez, on a card that could have had more significant Irish interest.

Having seen Cavan’s Dominic Donegan in action on a previous card, both ‘Maravilla’ and those who work with him on the promotional side of things, were impressed enough to offer him a slot on the show scheduled for next month.

Boxing Ireland got in touch with regard a slot and were informed that ‘DaBomb’ would be a welcome addition to the card.

However, issues surrounding the current pandemic and travel meant the Solider had to rebuff the opportunity.

“Unfortunately it did not work out,” Donegan told Irish-boxing.com.

“When we were looking for the fight things were dying down [pandemic wise] and getting back to normal. Then the numbers went sky high again. It was leaving it impossible to travel so I turned it down.”

It does represent a blow for the busy light middle. With things quiet back home developing a Spanish link would provide options, not to mention further impressing Martinez and co could open doors.

Donegan believes he could have taken advantage of more eyes being on the Spanish card.

“To get a change to get on such a great card, one Sergio Martinez promotes and boxes on, was a massive opportunity for me. You never know who is over there and who is watching,” he adds before stressing he was set to matched hard.

“I was matched with a fairly good opponent. He would have forced me to show my best.”

The Spanish dream still exists and Donegan hopes to benefit again from Boxing Ireland’s relationships in the country and the fact he has impressed there previous.

However, it looks a big fight in Ireland is more likely to be next.

“I’m grateful my manger and the Spanish promoter got me the opportunity, even if I had to turn it down. Hopefully after all this blows away I’ll get to go out and impress again in front of top class boxers,” he adds before addressing Celtic title Eddie Treacy rumours.

“Hopefully a fight in Ireland on the next Celtic Clash by November and get my hands on the BUI Celtic title,” he responds when asked with regard to what is next and his stable mate.

“This is a very hard time for fighters but its very important to keep your eyes on your goal and keep pushing forward were all in this together.”