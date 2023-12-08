‘See Ya in the New Year’ – Jamie Morrissey bins retirement thoughts

Jamie Morrissey admits he considered retiring from boxing after his Emmet Brennan defeat but promises he’ll be back better than ever next year.

A fighter with no amateur experience, Morrissey’s journey to titles in two weights and to the Matchroom stage is one Irish fight fans have got behind.

Indeed, the fact four of his seven pro fights have been title fights has earned him a bit of a cult following. He did suffer a first career defeat on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s historic win over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin two weeks ago. However, said defeat came on a huge stage against a talented and driven Olympian in Brennan. Not to mention, such was the fight and his performance, it meant, that while the number of titles in his collection dropped, Morrissey’s stock rose.

As a result, there was genuine surprise when the Limerick super middleweight revealed he had considered retirement after the high-profile reverse and equally there was delight when he confirmed he will remain a fixture of the scene.

Speaking online he said:

“Despite the performance, I had an unbelievable week that week . It was unreal .

“Due to inconsistency issues in the gym and in fights, I seriously considered hanging them up after the fight. It’s a dangerous sport, and you’re putting the more important things in jeopardy if you’re not careful about things.

“However I don’t believe it’s right to go out on that note , and I’m confident I will put everything right and show ye what I’m about before I hang them up. I’ve faith that for the moment I’m right where I’m supposed to be and I’ve peace in that .

“Felt the love more than any W after that fight and it was definitely a lift so thank ye for that. Lots of people supported me in every way leading up to it and I won’t forget it. Now to work my way back to that stage I did it the hard way before and I can again.

See ye in the new year and thank ye again.”

Morrissey is key part of what is one of Irish most exciting divisions alongside soon-to-be Irish title rivals Craig McCarthy and Kevin Cronin, who he fought twice, as well as Brennan and Tommy Hyde, not to mention the emerging Cathal Crowley and potentially the returning Robbie Burke.

Padraig McCrory is the main man at 168lbs but has progressed past the domestic faze while Luke Keeler has returned at the weight but the only all Irish fight that interests him is Jason Quigley.