Scott Quigg wants to set up Carl Frampton rematch with Jono Carroll win

Scott Quigg [36(26)-2(0)-2] wants the chance to avenge his Carl Frampton defeat and believes victory over Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] in Manchester on Saturday night could pave the way to a rematch.

Quigg and Frampton traded leather in one of the biggest Irish v English grudge matches in recent times in the Manchester Arena back in February of 2016.

‘The Jackal’ won that clash to become the first Irish unified world champion and won it so wide that there were no rematch calls in the aftermath.

Quigg returns to the venue of the reverse and fights ‘King Kong’ on top of a Matchroom promoted, Sky Sports bill this Saturday night.

The Joe Gallagher trained fighter is not only confident of victory but surmises a win would open a pathway that may eventually see him get a shot at Frampton redemption.

“When I beat him, this will put me back where I want to be, at the forefront of getting a World Title shot. The big thing I’m happy about is being back at home, showing the public I’m back. I’d love rematches with the two people that beat me, Frampton and Valdez, I’d love to get rematches with them,” said Quigg before quickly claiming he isn’t overlooking Carroll.

“All of my focus at this moment is on Carroll. Once I’ve dealt with him, that’s when I’ll think about what’s next.”

While former world champion Quigg brings experience to the battle on Friday ‘King Kong’ is the naturally bigger man.

It has been a talking point since the clash was made, but the former Freddie Roach trained fighter claims he has plenty of experience being the smaller fighter and wherewithal to make sure it’s not an issue in the eagerly anticipated clash.

“I respect any fighter that gets through the ropes. It only takes one punch to change a fight. He’s the slightly bigger man. I’m strong enough, I hit hard enough, I’m tough enough, and the main thing is I’m more than smart enough to deal with the bigger guys.

“I proved that day in day out at the Wildcard. People like Jono come through the Wildcard door every day and I’ve sparred and dealt with many people like him. I’m not taking it lightly, but I know what I need to do. I’ve put the right preparation in and I’m more than ready.”

The Dublin end of the fight has been quite vocal in the build up, as the brilliant fight builder and mind games advocate is ahead of most of his bouts.

Quigg doesn’t necessarily see that as a strength. He feels the 28-year-old southpaw talks to keep doubts at bay.

“The amount of nonsense he talks, because he talks that much, he starts to believe it. If he didn’t believe it he’d start going into himself, he’d start having the doubts. He hopes I’m scared. Unfortunately for him, I’m not scared of him.”