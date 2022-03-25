Revised Irish European Under-22 Championship Honours List

The class of 2022 accounts for just short of half of Ireland’s European Under 22 medals after a seven medal haul in Croatia this week.

Team Ireland went into this year’s tournament in Poreč with eight U22 continental medal wins to its name – and after a brilliant week of action now boast a 15 medal haul.

Recent middleweight world title challenger Jason Quigley got the ball rolling back in 2012 [when the competition had a 23-year-old age limit] winning gold in a tournament Hughie Myers won silver in. The competition returned as the European Under-22’s after a five year sabbatical in 2017 but Ireland had no medalists that year.

Serial European medal winner Amy Broadhurst [gold] and Aoife O’Rourke [silver] finished on the podium in Romania in 2018 and a year later Dundalk’s Broadhurst repeated the feat.

2021 saw Dean Clancy, Adam Hession and Jack Marley burst onto the scene with medal wins in Russia before Ireland celebrated its best performance in Croatia this time around.

Marley became only the second Irish fighter to become a double medal winner in the age category, following in the footsteps of double gold medalist Broadhurst, who is currently sparring Katie Taylor ahead of the trailblazer’s massive Amanda Serrano fight.

Dylan Eagleson becomes the first fighter from Belfast to medal in the prestigious competition, while Lisa O’Rourke ensured the Castlerea sister are Ireland’s first sibling medal winners at the European U22 level.

#Teamireland’s European U22 Championship Squad will return to Ireland from Croatia with 7 medals on Thursday evening



That includes 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals🥊🥊🥊🥊https://t.co/ddea7mFTwP pic.twitter.com/5p3EsB8hBy — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 23, 2022

2013 – Kaliningrad, Russia

75kg Jason Quigley (Gold)

49kg Hughie Myers (Silver)

2017 – Braila, Romania

2018 – Targu Jiu, Romania

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Silver)

2019 – Vladikavkaz, Russia

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

2021 – Roseto, Italy

64kg Dean Clancy (Gold)

56kg Adam Hession (Silver)

91kg Jack Marley (Bronze)

2022 – Poreč, Croatia

54kg Niamh Fay (Gold)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)

92kg Jack Marley (Gold)

75kg Aoibhe Carabine (Silver)

54kg Dylan Eagleson (Bronze)

60kg Paul Loonam (Bronze)

66kg Kaci Rock (Bronze)