Revenge Mission – Lee Reeves Wants to Avenge Sole Career Defeat After Sheffield Showing

Lee Reeves [7(6)-1] wants to set up a revenge mission by producing a quality skills display in Sheffield tomorrow night.

The slick Limerick southpaw appears on Dennis Hobson’s latest Fightzone broadcast card where he takes on journeyman MJ Hall [2(0)-63(5)-2].

‘El Chapo’ is hoping to make it three straight wins since his surprise defeat to Artur Davydenko – suffered in Newcastle early last year – and wants to show the British fight fans he is much better than that performance.

The confident stylist also wants to secure a win to set up a return with the Ukrainian before then attempting to progress to the next level.

“I want a rematch [with Davydenko]. I want to be able to say everybody I got in the ring with so far. Of course, I want to be part of big and exciting fights. I can walk the walk and I can look the part talking so I would like to be a part of boxing’s huge growing network. I am putting in the work every day

“I have so much ability not self-acclaimed, but because of the talent I’ve shared the ring with throughout my boxing life I know my levels. I know how far I can go, so I want to show some of that and not just be scrapping.”

After two back-to-back tick-over wins in the exotic climes of Columbia, Reeves was hoping for somewhat of a step up on the Fightzone card but was affected by the opponent issues causing problems across the UK at present.

Experienced journeyman MJ Hall steps in and should give the Munster fighter rounds. The English away cornerman has 63 defeats on his record but has only been stopped five times, Monaghan’s Stevie McKenna being the last man to stop him.

“I was supposed to be fighting a lad with a record of 15-14-2 but on fight week he pulled out due to injury,” Reeves explains.

“My promoter worked hard to try get me a meaningful fight but in the UK with boxing back it was hard to get people available and willing. I’m willing to box absolutely anyone my promoter Lee Baxter asks because I have faith in him and my ability,” the former Ingle Gym fighter said before promising a show.

“I am very excited to showcase my skills on the Fightzone platform. I used to train in Sheffield so I have many fans here coming to watch me and also because I loved their previous shows and how they looked. Denis is running a good thing here.”