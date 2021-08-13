Rejuvinated Sean McComb Wants Straight into Fights With ‘Big Names’

It’s a case of rejuvinated not rehabititated for ‘The Public Nuisance’.

Sean McComb [12(5)-1(0)] is adamant he doesn’t need to go through a prolonged rehabilitation process and has called for a big fight next.

‘The Public Nuisance’s’ meteoric rise seemed to be halted when he lost in dramatic fashion to Gavin Gwynne back in February.

However, the Belfast lightweight points out that stoppage defeat was the exception not the rule – and understanding why it happened means he moves forward with the same confidence he had on the back of his brilliant step-up winning run.

Indeed, having put some distance between himself and the reverse with a win over Vincente Martin Rodriguez on the Feile card, the southpaw wants a fight of real note next.

“I’m back where I was before the Gwyne fight. Anyone that wants it now … I want to push on to big fights. Big names, I want big names, [Francesco] Patera, even European Champion Sandor Martin I’m happy to take that at super lightweight. I want big names why not,” he told Irish-boxing.com before stating he had no confidence issues.

“My confidence was where it was before the defeat. It was high as it’s ever been, even coming off a loss. I didn’t get beat up in my last fight I gave up because mentally I wasn’t there.”

McComb explains his mental state didn’t allow him to perform but it’s been since sorted.

“I was in a mental state of about 50% and I wouldn’t advise anyone to get in the ring at 90%. You need to be 100% mentally on it. Physically you’d get away with 50 but not mentally.”

The Belfast favourite has since teamed up with Pete Taylor and has addressed any issues he has had – and believes he is back on track as a result.

“I lost my last performance getting stuck in a fight, bad camp, bad sparring, and a lot going on outside the ring, we fixed all that. We got back to proper boxing and back to what makes me good. That showed tonight against a durable, tough, and very awkward opponent.”

The 28-year-old looked rather comfortable against Argentine Rodriguez and won each of the eight rounds.

Yet McComb reveals he was faced with an awkward enough challenge before coach Taylor found a solution.

“It’s hard to describe but he can make you look bad and make mistakes. He was so awkward with the head, you have to lean in over your front foot to try connect clean – and of course, he is coming back with a big swinger himself, so you have aware of that. Pete saw that early in the fight and we were able to go around him, go around him like a merry-go-round.”

McComb was one of a few who seemed to have massive support in the venue-speaking on that he said: “I do what I can for the community and I interact with the kids and things like that. I’m not a complete stranger to them and they support me for it. It’s good for me and good for the young kids coming up.”