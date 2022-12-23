Réalta Mhór – Kieran Molloy can be Galway Gamechanger

Kieran Molloy [2(3)-0] has the potential to become a boxing ‘superstar’ beams Jamie Conlan.

The former world title challenger and current Conlan Boxing main man manages the Galway native and believes he may a genuine talent of note on his hands.

The Belfast fight maker has always been big on the EU bronze medal winner but was particularly effusive in his praise at the SSE Arena last weekend.

The former Commonwealth champion and fan favourite has been impressed with how the Angel Fernandez-trained welterweight competed over his debut year. In particular, Conlan was blown away with how he fared in sparring with former European champ and recent Terence Crawford opponent, David Avanesyan.

“I think Kieran Molloy could be a superstar,” he said after his win over Alexander Zeledon in Belfast on December 10th.

“I really do. He has a bit of everything. I watched his spars with David Avanesyan and they were 50-50 and it’s testament to Kieran the way he’s able to adapt and fight and mix it under supreme pressure.”

The faith Conlan has in the Top Rank prospect was reflected in the fact they were ready to co-headline him in his hometown in October, only for Padraig McCrory’s IBO world title fight to force a change of plans.

Galway is still on the agenda and the 24-year-old southpaw could be topping a TG4-broadcast bill at some stage in 2023.

“Galway is another venue that we’re looking at. We had something pencilled-in for the end of January but it didn’t work with TG4 so we’re going to look at something later on in the year – they have one or two festivals that we could also align to.”