‘Real Recognises Real’ – Jono Carroll and Anthony Cacace Agree to Fight

Jono Carroll and Anthony Cacace got fans dreaming on a mouthwatering world level all Irish class on Sunday.

In a quite complimentary Twitter exchange, both said they would be willing to fight.

British super featherweight Cacace suggested a scrap in Belfast after ‘King Kong’ responded positively to a fan suggesting they should trade leather.

The Dublin southpaw, who was last seen winning a world title eliminator against Andy Vences, replied positively stating the Belfast fighter is the only Irish super feather he would consider fighting.

It has to be said there has been no official contact or even indication either fighters teams are considering a meeting but it remains a fight fans would love to see.

Fair play @jono_carroll it makes plenty of sense and would a great headliner in Belfast @MTKGlobal make it happen 🙏🏼🔥#TeamApache https://t.co/a0jYtG6Cek — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) October 3, 2021

The Twitter exchange came after Carroll revealed he had been moved up to #2 in the WBA rankings and is closing in on a second world title shot as a result.

With that in mind Cacace, who believes he is closing in on a world title shot of his own, might not be on his immediate radar. The Frank Warren promoted fighter may prove to risky a fight to divert off the world title path for.

However, if Carroll was to go on a win the world title in the next few weeks he does have a ready-made first defence lined up.